Mizzou's Tyler Badie wants the ball more than ever

But last year Rountree entrenched himself as Drinkwitz’s primary ball-carrier — he led the SEC with 20.9 carries per game, the most for a Mizzou player since Devin West (23.6) in his 1998 All-American season — while Badie saw his role in the running game all but vanish some weeks. A year after leading the Tigers with 32 catches, Badie remained a factor in the passing game with 28 receptions for 333 yards, but his carries fell from 9 per game to 4.8, even though he averaged a career-best 5.0 yards per carry. In four of MU’s 10 games he had four carries or fewer — and just one carry over the season’s final two games.

Some wondered if he was nursing an injury. Badie insists he was healthy all year.

“Oh, definitely frustration set in,” he said. “At the end of the day, you want to play, you know? I mean you play football, you want to play. … There were definitely some games I got frustrated. But I spoke with Drink. We talked it out. There were a lot of times where I just had to mature as a player and basically be like, this is what I had to do in order to help the team. So whatever I had to do to help the team, that’s what I was going to do, whether that was me getting the ball one time or getting it three times. Whatever opportunities I had, I just make the most of them.”