WASHINGTON — As questions and comments spread through the National League clubhouse about an American League All-Star who was about to dramatically rearrange the race in the NL by joining Los Angeles via trade, Yadier Molina grinned.
“Any time you put the name Manny Machado in a lineup, it’s going to change a team,” the Cardinals catcher said. He later added with a wink: “I’ll take him.”
The last time Machado wore a Baltimore Orioles jersey was Tuesday night as the starting shortstop for the American League in the 89th All-Star Game. The Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly finalizing a deal for the gifted infielder, acquiring the biggest name available this month on the eve of the second half of the season begins. Ken Rosenthal, of Fox Sports, reported a trade was completed during the All-Star Game. The Philadelphia Phillies had also been in pursuit of Machado, with Cardinals’ rivals Brewers and Cubs also linked to him, to varying degrees.
The Cardinals explored a trade for Machado this past winter, but the Orioles’ asking price was not palatable as it was likely to command at least one of the prized young pitchers, such as Jack Flaherty or Jordan Hicks. The Cardinals have not chased Machado aggressively during this season — handcuffed somewhat by the team’s inconsistent play and undetermined direction. As the July 31 trade deadline nears, the Cardinals would like to add a lefty reliever, such as a Zach Britton or steeply priced Brad Hand.
The front office will also be looking to add a lefthanded bat, if possible, though the team’s record in the coming fortnight with interim manager Mike Shildt at the helm will influence their deadline approach.
“It would be unfair for the guys on the team if I say we need someone,” Molina said Tuesday. “. . . Obviously new need something. The franchise decided to make a move on the manager and hopefully that wakes everybody up and tries to play better for this, right now. I don’t think we need anybody. We’ve got the talent. We need to play better.”
Machado, 26, will headline this winter’s stargazing free-agent class and could command a record-setting free-agent deal. He entered the All-Star break with 24 home runs, a .315 average, a .963 OPS, 65 RBIs, and one clear sense of what’s ahead. He said regardless of where he ends the week or the season he intends to test free agency.
“I would love to test free agency,” said Machado, who is represented by the same agency as Albert Pujols. “You never know what happens between now and then. I’m playing in the All-Star Game. I have a uniform on, and I’m representing the Orioles.”
The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday evening, just before the start of the All-Star Game, that the first-place Dodgers “stand on the verge” of acquiring Machado. Other outlets had similar descriptions of a swap set to ignite the trade season.
Whether it changes the standings was debated in the NL clubhouse.
“Anytime you have an impact player coming on your team it changes things,” said Cubs starter Jon Lester. “That is kind of a fantasy football question, ‘If you had these guys on your team, what would you do?’ If it happens, it happens. It changes things. But it’s kind of make believe right now, kind of a video game aspect to it.”
WEAVER READIES, IN MEMPHIS
Demoted to Class AAA Memphis during the All-Star break, Luke Weaver made a four-inning tuneup for the Redbirds on Monday night in preparation for his expected recall for this weekend’s series at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals and Cubs have a doubleheader Saturday that will require an added starter, and the team has announced Weaver will be one of the starters for the weekend.
Weaver struck out seven and walked no one while giving up three hits and two runs. As instructed by the majors, he was on a limited pitch count, just 56.
Righthander Daniel Poncedeleon gained Pacific Coast League weekly honors for throwing a one-hit shutout over the weekend. Poncedeleon is one of a handful of candidates who could be brought up to pitch another game in the five-game set in Chicago or added to the roster in time to make a start Monday in Cincinnati, when the Cardinals will need a sixth starter. The other candidates are lefthander Austin Gomber and righthander Dakota Hudson. Poncedeleon and Gomber are on the 40-man roster, while Hudson is not. Gomber was slated to start on Tuesday night, so he would be properly rested to pitch perhaps Saturday or Sunday.
MANAGER MATERIAL?
One of the names circulating baseball as a rising candidate for future manager openings has brief ties to the Cardinals’ organization and recent myriad roles with winning clubs. Joe Espada, Houston’s bench coach and serving in that role at the All-Star Game, has spent this year with the Astros after serving as the Yankees’ third-base coach in 2017. He also was a coach for Team Puerto Rico during its stirring run through the World Baseball Classic, and has been with Molina on multiple national teams.
But it was a turn in the Yankees front office that gave him a new view, a nuanced view of the game that is necessary for a modern manager.
“In 2014, when I worked in the front office with the Yankees I was able to learn this new era of analytics and how things are put together now,” said Espada, who played for Memphis and High-A Palm Beach in 2003. “That was a huge step for my career when I stepped back on the field for 2015. I was able to see things differently, broader, and how things are working now and how you have to operate to be successful, how teams are put together. It helped me become a better coach.”
MLB WANTS PC ATTIRE
Several players around the majors this season have received notifications from the commissioner’s office about potential fines they could face due to uniform violations. At issue: The sleeves some players, like the Cardinals’ Jose Martinez and Cubs’ Willson Contreras, have worn with their flag on it –—an unapproved logo or brand, according to MLB rules. However, the bug-zapper green sleeve Marcell Ozuna wears or the U.S. flag-themed sleeves players wore during the Fourth of July are A-OK, and Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper drew applause any time he pointed to a bandana he wore Monday that had D.C.’s flag logo.
Asked to reconcile these two things Tuesday, commissioner Rob Manfred said his preference was to avoid politics spilling into ballparks.
“What you don’t want to get is into a situation where the field becomes a billboard for any and all political messages,” Manfred said. “Politicization of sport can be a very problematic thing. Decisions we’ve made in this area are completely consistent with the guidelines we negotiated with the MLBPA and our desire to make baseball about baseball and not about political commentary.”
Also in play: Ozuna’s sleeve is Nike brand; some flag sleeves are not.
Already this season Kolten Wong has had to shelve the compression sleeve he wore with a flag image from Hawaii on it. He was trying to call attention to a natural disaster on his native island, just as Martinez or Contreras have been trying to bring attention the violence and strike if their native Venezuela. Contreras wore a Venezuelan-detailed sleeve in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Manfred said he was “unprepared” to talk about individual situations.
Cleats could point the way.
The commissioner’s office has made a proposal to the union that would loosen the guidelines when it comes to the style of cleats. Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist has worn black cleats — a violation of the current rule — and Wong had to stash his gold cleats after wearing them for one game. Manfred said new rules would not take any concessions from the union, only an agreement on the approval process for cleats. He did not safe if other items — such as sleeves — could eventually fall under the same umbrella.
The leagues “understand the need to allow players to be more demonstrative on the field,” Manfred said.
