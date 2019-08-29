MILWAUKEE — Part of the calculus that manager Mike Shildt is using when scheduling what days and how often to get catcher Yadier Molina a break from those breaking balls in the dirt, a day to catch his breath outside of the mask, is the involuntary rest Molina already had.
“When you miss so many games, when you miss a month,” Molina said Wednesday, “you’ve got to make sure you do come back fresh.”
Less than 17 hours after the second of his two homers Tuesday night, Molina was back behind the plate Wednesday afternoon to start his 11th consecutive game. Since he returned from the torn tendon in his hand that cost him almost five weeks, the Cardinals have played 16 games in 16 days in four different cities, and Molina has started 15 of them. The spigot of playing time for backup Matt Wieters has slowed to a trickle, with Saturday’s doubleheader looming as his next likely start.
Shildt said he has a “pretty loose” idea of when he intends to spot Molina a day off on the coming schedule, and earlier in the season he had used days like Wednesday (day game) and Thursday (off day) to snatch a rare 48-hour breather for the Gold Glove-winner.
“He’s playing well,” Shildt said. “He’s got a strong desire to compete, which we want to reward and always want him out there. Here’s the thing: He missed a month. So this is a guy who prepares to catch 162 games. When he missed a month, he feels like he’s gotten his rest. So, (that) definitely factors in.”
Molina said his first couple of games back from the injury he didn’t “have my timing.” That has arrived with the streak of starts.
The Cardinals’ catcher singled in his first two at-bats Wednesday to give him seven hits in the three-game series at Milwaukee. He has hits in six consecutive games, and his batting average has risen from .258 to .271 as a result of the 12-for-23 stretch.
An annual goal of Molina’s has been to lead the majors in innings caught, and Shildt is not over-exaggerating when he suggests Molina trains to catch all 162. Molina has caught at least 1,000 innings for four consecutive years, and he has caught 1,000 in 10 of the past 11 seasons, and that does not include his postseason innings. With 30 games remaining and 706 2/3 innings squatted, Molina will fall short of 1,000, but even with a month to move ahead of him only six catchers in the NL have caught more.
Aware of the sprint for a playoff that arrives at the end of the marathon, Molina agreed that the silver lining of his injury was the forced break. He had a word to describe how he feels.
“Ready,” he said.
THOMAS BRUISED, TWICE
As well as any route in Miller Park’s outfield, rookie Lane Thomas knows the way from the visitors’ clubhouse to the X-ray, having walked it after each of the first two games against the Brewers this week. Thomas was hit near the left elbow Monday, and on Tuesday took a pitch off his left wrist. Scans taken at the ballpark of both areas did not reveal any fractures, though Thomas will go for a CT scan Thursday for clearer view of the damage.
He experienced continued bruising of the wrist Wednesday, and he had limited availability as a result of the discomfort he felt swinging a bat.
“The wrist one – there’s not a lot of meat there,” Thomas said. “I broke a bone in my wrist before. Same spot. Same pitch. Fastball up and in. Same everything. So that had me worried.”
