JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who returned to the crouch this past weekend for Adam Wainwright's bullpen session, will see his first turn in games behind the plate on March 14, manager Mike Shildt said.
Molina will appear in Grapefruit League games before then as the team's designated hitter. Shildt said the Cardinals' Gold Glove-winning catcher, who had knee surgery this past offseason, could hit in games now and has not been limited running in drills or participating in live batting practice work.
The idea is to ease him into games with a schedule of play geared toward his debut behind the plate, in games, against the Mets on March 14.
That would give Molina two weeks of games to prepare for opening day on March 28 in Milwaukee.
"He’s getting close. He’s getting really close," Shildt said. "He could do it today if we needed him to. It’s just a matter of when he wants to get a feel for his at-bats. He’s in a great spot."
Marcell Ozuna's return to left field could come behind Molina's return to the catching gear. Shildt said to expect Ozuna in the field by mid-March, but that is subject to evaluating his health in the coming week. Ozuna, who is starting at designated hitter Monday, has been going through a deliberate throwing program to regain arm strength and mechanics after offseason shoulder surgery.
The Cardinals are comfortable with him hitting, but have not yet seen the progress in his throwing program to put him in games.
Shildt agreed that Ozuna's need to get time in the outfield is minimal before opening day, but it's not zero.
The Cardinals would like to see him in left before the final week of the exhibition calendar.
"We want him to get into Grapefruit League games," Shildt said.
Dakota Hudson will start Wednesday against Atlanta. A reliever this past season in the majors, Hudson is being prepped this spring as a starter and he could be vying for the opening in the Cardinals' rotation with Alex Reyes, John Gant, and others, depending on Carlos Martinez's availability in early March.
Andrew Morales, a Class AAA reliever, will have an exam of his right shoulder taken at some point Monday to determine the cause of soreness and irritation in the joint. The Cardinals do not expect him to participate in camp for an extended period, Shildt said.
"It's going to be awhile," the manager explained.
Morales left Sunday's game due to soreness in the joint and the Cardinals have had past concerns about the righthander's pitching arm. The goal of an additional exam Shildt said is to determine what the cause of a chronic soreness and how it can be corrected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.