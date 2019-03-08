JUPITER, Fla. — Michael Wacha served up back-to-back homers to former Cardinal Matt Adams and Jake Noll in the first inning but completed his 50-pitch, four-inning stint without further incident Friday as the Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 in exhibition baseball.
The most significant part of the day was Yadier Molina’s first appearance in a Grapefruit League game this spring. He had been rounding into form slowly after offseason knee surgery. Molina, serving as the designated hitter, singled and scored in the Cardinals' three-run first inning. He lined out in his other at-bat.
Molina said he was "a little nervous about how I was going to feel. But that’s a good nervous. Everything feels fine.
"Obviously, you want to be there. You want to play games. But at the same time you try to take care of your body, and go out there 100 percent and not try to be funny — not try to be funny with the body. I’m 100 percent right now. I’m 100 percent good.”
Molina said he also felt good running the bases. "Right now I need to get my body in game shape. When I play more games I’ll get my timing right, and then I’ll be in shape, in baseball shape," he said.
“I feel like I’m in a good balance. My knee feels better than last year."
Molina will appear in the field on Saturday when he catches Adam Wainwright for four innings.
All the scoring took place in the first inning. The Cardinals put together five consecutive hits, starting with Dexter Fowler’s leadoff double. Harrison Bader’s sacrifice fly capped the rally.
Bader, who had been struggling offensively this spring, helped preserve the lead with a diving catch off Andrew Stevenson in the sixth inning.
First baseman Rangel Ravelo, one of the surprises in camp, drove in one of the first-inning runs with a single, giving him a club-high 11 hits and seven runs batted in this spring and he also made three outstanding defensive plays. Newly signed catcher Matt Wieters had two singles and caught seven innings.
John Brebbia, Andrew Miller, Mike Mayers and Ryan Meisinger knocked off five scoreless innings of relief after Wacha permitted six hits but just the two runs in four innings.
Mayers, battling to keep his spot on the club, survived two walks in the seventh. He has passed four hitters in 4 2/3 innings this spring. Meisinger wriggled out of a bases-loaded spot in the ninth.
Marcell Ozuna, who relieved Molina as the DH, fanned in both his at-bats, running his hitless string to 14.
