Molina stays ready, waits, says in interview he could retire with 'head held high' if no offer fits

On his social media platform of choice, Instagram, free agent Yadier Molina shared video Tuesday of him taking batting practice with his brother’s team in an otherwise empty ballpark. He regularly has posted closeups of his smartwatch after his runs, showing both his distance and his quickening pace. His posts have become a chronicle of what used to be the predictable, even mundane, progress of preparation for spring training.

There’s something lacking from these snapshots this winter — a destination. It’s still not clear what team he’ll be swinging a bat for or where the last runs of his career will scored.

With 34 days remaining before the St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to have pitchers and catchers report to Jupiter, Fla., for spring training, Molina remains unsigned, along with fellow former Cardinals and free agents Adam Wainwright and Kolten Wong. The Cards have been in touch with Molina’s representative almost weekly, with both sides now expecting that dialogue to increase in the near future.

Molina, 38, repeatedly has made clear his preference to return to the Cardinals. He’s seeking a two-year contract, but recently acknowledged with the sluggish offseason that if an appealing offer isn’t there he’ll consider retiring.