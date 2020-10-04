Molina, Wainwright could be departing Cardinals

Molina, who tested positive for the virus, missed the Chicago stretch of the return as the Cardinals began their run of 53 games in 44 days. But when he gained clearance to play, play he did. Molina caught 37 games in 39 days, and during that stretch he had 34 hits, hit .268, and elevated his OPS for the season from .444 to .662. He also took a bat to the left hand a few days before a pitch hit him near the same spot. Teammates said his toughness set a tone they couldn’t ignore.

Wainwright led by example, too. He volunteered to make the first start after the team was removed from baseball’s schedule for 17 days, and he threw five innings for a win against the White Sox. When the bullpen was threadbare and winded by some of the 11 doubleheaders the Cardinals played, Wainwright pitched a complete game on his 39th birthday, against Cleveland.

Five of his final six starts were quality starts, and so many times during the season when the Cardinals teetered or were tired, Wainwright was timely.

On and off the field, he steadied the club and offered the young pitchers the Cardinals will rely on in 2021 a lesson, if they were watching, as Flaherty explained.