Moore named Mizzou offensive coordinator, QB coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time as a college head coach, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz will have an offensive coordinator. After his offense languished during the Tigers’ 6-7 season, Drinkwitz has officially hired Fresno State assistant Kirby Moore to serve as Mizzou’s coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023. Moore held the same positions at Fresno State this past season. Moore signed a three-year contract with an average salary of $875,000, per his memorandum of understanding obtained by the Post-Dispatch through an open records request.

Moore replaces quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan on Mizzou’s staff after Hamdan left last month to become the coordinator at Boise State, where coincidentally Hamdan and Moore both played, along with Moore’s older brother, former Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Kellen Moore, now the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator. Kirby Moore played wide receiver at Boise from 2009-13 and has also coached at Idaho and Washington. He’s spent the last six seasons at Fresno State coaching under former head coach Kalen DeBoer and current Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford.

“Kirby Moore was born to be a football coach,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s been tutored and mentored by some of the best in the game, starting with his dad, Tom, and continuing with Jeff Tedford, Kalen DeBoer and Chris Petersen. He’s a proven winner as a coach and player.”

“From my initial conversation with Coach Drinkwitz, I felt the connection with his vision for the Missouri football program, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity for my family and me to be Tigers and coach in the SEC,” Moore said. “I’ve always prided myself on having a close working relationship with each of the head coaches I’ve been with. As it’s played out, they’ve all come from offensive backgrounds. I look forward to collaborating with Coach Drinkwitz and the offensive staff in that same way. I can’t wait to get with the players and staff and go to work with spring ball only 55 days away.”

Under the three-year deal, Moore will make $850,000 in 2023, $875,000 in 2024 and $900,000 in 2025. Should Mizzou fire Moore without cause, the school owes him his remaining base salary reduced by his compensation at his next job through the remainder of his original MU contract. If Moore terminates his Mizzou contract between Jan. 1 and Dec. 20, he owes MU $850,000. If he leaves between Dec. 21 and Dec. 18, 2024, he owes $425,000. If he leaves during his third year, he doesn’t owe liquidated damages. Moore also won’t owe Mizzou any money if he leaves for a college or professional head coaching job or an assistant position in the pros. He also won’t owe a buyout if Drinkwitz is no longer Mizzou’s coach during the length of his three-year deal.

Current Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker will make $1.1 million in 2023 under the new contract he signed last fall. Mizzou’s last designated offensive coordinator, Derek Dooley, was making $900,000 in 2019.

Moore was Fresno’s passing game coordinator in 2020-21 under DeBoer then was promoted to offensive coordinator and play-caller for the New Mexico Bowl and retained that role under Tedford this past season. With Moore on staff, Fresno’s Jake Haener developed into one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks, throwing for 9,013 yards, 67 touchdowns and a passer rating of 156.3 over the last three years. This season, Fresno finished 10-4 and beat Boise for the Mountain West Conference championship and defeated Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl for a ninth straight victory.

At Mizzou, Moore will be tasked with taking the reins of Drinkwitz’s offense and developing a starting quarterback for 2023, a charge that starts with freshman Sam Horn this spring, the only healthy scholarship QB on the current roster. Brady Cook, the Tigers’ starter in every game this season, underwent shoulder surgery last week and will be recovering throughout the spring. Four-star prospect Gabarri Johnson joins the team this summer. Drinkwitz might also explore the transfer market this offseason, like he did last year when he pursued three Power Five transfers and instead landed former Southern Miss and Mississippi State QB Jack Abraham, who’s out of eligibility. Redshirt freshman Tyler Macon has transferred to Alcorn State.

Moore’s hiring marks uncharted territory for Drinkwitz, who served as his own coordinator in his lone season as Appalachian State’s head coach in 2019 and for all three of his seasons at Mizzou. Midway through the 2022 season Drinkwitz said he was open to hiring a separate play-caller for 2023 and showed he was willing to reshuffle responsibilities when he gave Hamdan the primary play-calling duties for the final three regular-season games against Tennessee, New Mexico State and Arkansas. Once Hamdan left for Boise State, Drinkwitz resumed calling plays for MU’s Gasparilla Bowl loss to Wake Forest.

After catching 115 passes over four seasons at Boise, Moore spent the 2014 season as Idaho’s receivers coach then moved to the Power Five level as an offensive graduate assistant at Washington in 2015-16. Drinkwitz arrived at Boise State as an offensive assistant in 2014, the year after Moore ended his playing career there.