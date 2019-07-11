A child is dead and four were injured after a pickup truck struck a buggy this morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley, the accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. Thursday just south of Route DD on northbound Route OO. He said six Mennonites in the buggy were headed to Liberty Blueberry Farms and had almost arrived when struck by a pickup truck.

Wheetley said the 19-year-old male driver of the buggy was not injured. An 8-year-old boy in the buggy died. Two children, ages 10 and 12, were seriously injured and taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. A 28-year-old male and a 50-year-old female were seriously injured and taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

The driver of the pickup and his passenger, both teens, were not injured. Wheetley said it was reported that the driver was on his way to work.

He said the buggy was going up a slight grade at the time of the accident. The speed limit on the roadway is 55 mph. Signs are posted to warn drivers to watch out for horse and buggies. This is the first serious accident in recent years involving a buggy in this part of the state. 

He said the accident reconstruction process will take weeks to months. 

A community prayer vigil is being planned at 5:30 p.m. today at Long Park in Farmington. 

We will have more information as it becomes available. 

