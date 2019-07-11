A child is dead and four were injured after a pickup truck struck a buggy this morning.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley, the accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. Thursday just south of Route DD on northbound Route OO. He said six Mennonites in the buggy were headed to Liberty Blueberry Farms and had almost arrived when struck by a pickup truck.
Wheetley said the 19-year-old male driver of the buggy was not injured. An 8-year-old boy in the buggy died. Two children, ages 10 and 12, were seriously injured and taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. A 28-year-old male and a 50-year-old female were seriously injured and taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.
The driver of the pickup and his passenger, both teens, were not injured. Wheetley said it was reported that the driver was on his way to work.
He said the buggy was going up a slight grade at the time of the accident. The speed limit on the roadway is 55 mph. Signs are posted to warn drivers to watch out for horse and buggies. This is the first serious accident in recent years involving a buggy in this part of the state.
He said the accident reconstruction process will take weeks to months.
A community prayer vigil is being planned at 5:30 p.m. today at Long Park in Farmington.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
did the horse live?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.