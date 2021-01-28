More fans allowed for Blues hockey

LAS VEGAS — Here come the fans. Well, at least more of them.

In cooperation with city health and governmental authorities, the St. Louis Blues will allow 1,400 fans into Enterprise Center starting with the team’s next homestand, which begins Feb. 2 against the Arizona Coyotes.

During the team’s first four home games this season, only 300 spectators were allowed in Enterprise and they were all frontline workers or relatives of players and team employees. Those were free tickets, and that group will continue to be accommodated at upcoming games.

But for the first time, the Blues will sell tickets to season-ticket holders – about 1,100 if you do the math to reach the 1,400 limit.

"Our team looks forward to bringing fans back to enjoy Blues hockey with us in person when we return home," said Chris Zimmerman, Blues president of business operations/CEO in a statement. "Through the partnership with local health officials and the continued compliance of safety protocols by all members of our team and staff, this marks an important step in responsibly returning our dedicated fans to Enterprise Center. We can't wait to see and hear more of them back in the stands."