Mrs. Elbert Cole addresses WCTU

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 27, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Mrs. Elbert Cole, who with her husband has just returned from a trip to Europe, spoke to the May Haile WCTU on her observations in relation to temperance work, at the home of Mrs. J. D. Doty here Tuesday. Here are brief excerpts from her talk:

"Water is not served with meals in France but you may have a small amount of water at the close of the meal. Perriere, something like mineral water, may be bought, but it is more expensive than cheap wine. In Switzerland there are a number of restaurants where no alcohol is served. In Italy, one can get good water, and also Perriere. Belgium has Vichy

Water and Holland has Victoria Water. Some Coca Cola signs are now beginning to appear.

Most Europeans drink tea. England, of course, is noted for its tea drinking. The most drunkenness was seen in Scotland, but this was during a big get-together of the Scottish Tribes

and crowds of people were milling the streets.'

At the October meeting, Miss Kate Brent, and Mrs. Rose Snelson will report on their trip to the State WCTU Convention.

