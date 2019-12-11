Dear Santa,
Can I please have The Little Mermaid and Frozen. I would like some Peppa toys and more cows. Also, a trampoline and goldfish.
Love, Caroline, 2 years old
Dear Santa,
I try to be nice to bub. I will try to be nicer though. He might be on the naughty list, but I know I am on the nice list. I LOVE Baby shark so anything baby shark please!
Love, Miller Redmond
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I like them. I want to ride them. I would like a unicorn, stickers and a doll. I will leave the reindeer snacks.
Love, Nora Spangler
Dear Santa,
I would like some more diapers and wipes. Can I please have my own teddy bear my older sister won't take?
Love, Avonelle, 6 months old
Dear Santa,
Hi! I have been a good boy. I would like a play house, mighty Jet, Batman Robot and 2 T-Rexes that can fight each other with a trailer and a jeep. Can I have a Donald and Mickey Mouse racing car? Can you give Grayson some Legos and Liam some Legos?
Love, Nolan Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I really want a Polar Express remote control choo-choo train. I would also like a monster truck with remote control and a battery. I will leave you cookies with milk and a carrot for the reindeer.
Love, Cole Page
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year! Can I have a Paw Patrol watch for Christmas? I would also like a ladder and a beard like Dad's. I want a new Christmas tree for my bedroom. Can I have a football too? I will leave you some cookies and brownies!
Love, Joel
Dear Santa,
I would like a bean bag chair, a ball to play catch, lots of cute clothes and some shoes to match.
Love, Ainslee Hovis
Dear Santa,
I want a Battle Damage Blue Spinosaurus. And a new Ankylasaurus. And I want a Bite and Fight T-Rex, that's grey. And a velociraptor green Charlie. I will leave you cookies and milk and the reindeer some carrots. I've been a really good boy, Santa!
Love, Bennett Crites, 5
Dear Santa,
I want peesha (pizza). A cow and a baby doll and dinosaur. Mommy says, she has been a good girl Santa!
Love, Clara Crites, 1
