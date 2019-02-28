fatal crash
A crash occurred on U.S. 67 south of New Perrine Road in Farmington just after 3 p.m.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley, the accident involved two vehicles and has resulted in one fatality. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The patrol is still on scene and more details will be provided as they become available.  

