COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri women’s basketball players erupted in cheers, hugs and smiles when they found out their draw in the NCAA Tournament on Monday.
It was just a little earlier than expected.
As the players were getting ready for practice around 4 p.m., Tigers coach Robin Pingeton told them they needed to have a quick meeting. Nervousness fluttered around the room.
“Usually when there’s a little meeting in the back of the locker room, something bad is going on,” senior guard Lauren Aldridge said.
But Pingeton wasn’t relaying bad news. She told the players that she knew where they were going in the tournament because ESPN, scheduled to reveal the bracket at 6 p.m., mistakenly leaked the bracket on ESPNU during the day.
Once the players made sure that Pingeton wasn’t joking, they allowed themselves to celebrate.
“It was kind of a cool moment for our team to be able to share that just with us together,” Aldridge said. “But still a very unconventional way to do it.”
The Tigers (23-10) have a No. 7 seed and will play Friday in Iowa City, Iowa, against No. 10 seed Drake, in the Greensboro, N.C., Regional of the bracket. The game is set for a 3 p.m. start on ESPN2.
Missouri was slotted as a No. 5 seed in ESPN.com’s most recent Bracketology projection. The Tigers finished fifth in the Southeastern Conference this season and reached the semifinals of the league tournament.
Pingeton said she was surprised at the No. 7 seed.
“I was thinking more in the five or six area, but you never know,” Pingeton said. “… There’s a lot of moving parts and a lot more in depth than I would have imagined. At the end of the day, it is what it is, these are the cards we’ve been dealt.”
There is an bright side to the lower seeding: Iowa City is less than four hours away from Columbia, and the Tigers are expecting a large Mizzou contingent to make the trip.
The location is enough to outweigh the lower-than-expected seeding, too.
“Being in Iowa City, it’s a fast track for fans to just shoot up the road and be able to support us,” Aldridge said. “Our sixth man, our fans, this community has been huge for us, so to be able to lace them up so close to home will be huge for us.
“At the end of the day, it’s just winning games in the NCAA Tournament. It doesn’t matter what your seeding is. We’ve always had our backs against the wall and gone out to prove people wrong, so I don’t think that’s a factor for our team right now.”
This marks the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the Tigers under Pingeton, the program’s longest NCAA streak since MU reached the tournament every year from 1982-86. The Tigers haven’t gotten past the second round since 2000.
Should the Tigers reach the second round, they’ll likely face No. 2 seed and host team Iowa on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes (26-6), the Big Ten tournament champion and the league’s second-place team during the regular season, open play against No. 15 seed Mercer (25-7) on Friday.
Mercer was the league champion of the Southern Conference.
Having to potentially play a No. 2 seed in the second round might seem like a tough matchup, but considering the other No. 2 seeds – Oregon (29-4), Connecticut (31-2) and Stanford (28-4) – Mizzou might have the best draw.
“We’ve played (at Iowa) before in a tournament,” junior Amber Smith said. “We kind of know what the atmosphere is like. We know what their gym is like. For the veterans, we know the surroundings.”
Missouri opened the 2017-18 season in Iowa City in a four-team tournament but didn’t face the host Hawkeyes.
Mizzou is 1-3 all-time against Drake and 1-5 against Iowa.
Of course, Missouri isn’t focused on the potential second-round opponent just yet. The Tigers first have to get through Drake, and last year’s first-round upset loss to Florida Gulf Coast still is on players’ minds.
“That’s a feeling you don’t forget,” senior forward Cierra Porter said. “It was very frustrating and not something we want to relive. Now that it’s tournament time again, you think back to that feeling and do everything in our power to not go through that again.”
Drake (27-6) won the Missouri Valley Conference with a 17-1 league record but lost to Missouri State in the conference tournament.
Missouri State went on to win that tourney and has the 11th seed in the Chicago Regional. The Lady Bears face No. 6 DePaul on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.