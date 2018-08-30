If the Cardinals' Yairo Munoz has a favorite position, he's not saying.
One of the most versatile players in the majors, the 23-year-old Munoz has played everywhere except pitcher, catcher and first base this season.
“I'll play anywhere the team needs me,'' he said through an interpreter following the Cardinals' 2-0 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. “I've worked hard to make sure I'm ready to play wherever the manager needs me and I'm comfortable anywhere I'm needed.”
On Wednesday, with Jedd Gyorko heading to the 10-day disabled list with a groin injury, Munoz got the start at third and came up with a number of outstanding defensive plays. He also delivered one of the home team's five hits _ a double that short-hopped the wall in right with two outs in the ninth _ and was drilled with an up-and-in fastball from hard-throwing Edgar Santana.
“It got me above the elbow and the ribs a little bit,'' he said. “Right away I felt the pain, but I battled through because I knew my team needed me. It's still sore, but I'll be OK.”
Munoz, acquired from Oakland last winter in the deal that sent Stephen Piscotty to the A's, was busy from the start Wednesday with Miles Mikolas on the mound.
“He's a good pitcher, a guy who works down in the zone and gets a lot of ground balls,'' Munoz said. “You always have to be ready, but with (Mikolas) out there, you know you're going to get a lot of chances.”
The first hitter of the game, Starling Marte, tested Munoz with a grounder to his left. He had to go a ways to cut the ball off in front of shortstop Paul DeJong, and quickly righted himself before firing an awkward but strong throw to Matt Carpenter at first for the out.
“That was probably the toughest one,'' he said, “because you end up throwing across your body.”
In the Pittsburgh fifth, after Jordy Mercer led off with a double, pitcher Trevor Williams bunted to Matt Adams _ who replaced Carpenter (nausea) in the fourth _ and Adams fired late to third. But Munoz alertly used his strong arm to throw across the diamond to second baseman Greg Garcia to get the out at first base.
The Pirate sixth ended with a double play started by Munoz, who made the play despite a tough hop that nearly got the best of him. With one out in the eighth, he came up with a diving stop to his left but ended up throwing wildly to first.
“I thought we played really good defense,'' Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “You say, 'Well, you made two errors,' but you had two really plus plays (on the errors) on a barehand coming in and a diving play to Munoz's left and it just got away on the throw. Munoz played a really nice third base today and Paulie played really nice shortstop.”
DeJong, who made a low and errant throw trying to make a barehand play on Marte with one out in the seventh, came up with a diving stop up the middle to rob the Pirates' Francisco Cervelli of a hit leading off the eighth and made a similarly outstanding play on a Mercer line drive up the middle to lead off the ninth.
With Carpenter out, joining DL'd second baseman Kolten Wong (hamstring) and Gyorko (groin), DeJong became the lone infield regular in Wednesday's game.
“It's not good having guys hurt, but it creates opportunities for other guys to step up,'' Munoz said. “Mentally and physically, I try to prepare every day so that I'm ready when the manager calls me. I need to be open-minded enough to play anywhere on the field.”
Munoz, who hit a three-run walkoff homer off Pittsburgh closer Javier Vazquez on May 31 in a 10-8 Redbirds' win for his first career home run, gave the Cardinals some late life with a two-out double against Vazquez on Wednesday. But pinch-hitter Adolis Garcia, called up earlier in the day to take Gyorko's spot on the roster, grounded out to end the game.
Munoz is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, six homers, 32 RBIs and five steals this season. With the club's recent string of injuries and his ability to play multiple spots, he figures to get plenty of playing time in upcoming games.
“This guy takes really good at-bats,'' Shildt said. “He's got the ability to drive the ball but also kind of stays within himself and can hit with two strikes. He's become a really good two-strike hitter and he's shown the ability to be a situational hitter.”
All part of the job for Munoz, who was 17 and living in the Dominican Republic when he was signed by the A's in 2012.
“Every day, I prepare myself to make sure I'm ready to play wherever and whenever I'm needed,” he said.
