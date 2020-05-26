Mysteries of abbreviated season intrigue Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon

f the start of the baseball season is delayed even longer, say, to July 15, Mike Shannon, for the first time in his career, could celebrate his birthday and opening day on the same date. But, whenever the season starts, the longtime Cardinals radio voice, who will be 81, said he will be excited as he ever has been for the start of a season.

“There’s no doubt about it,” he said.

The mysteries of an abbreviated season intrigue Shannon, who will be in the booth for a 49th season. “When they say, ‘It’s a whole new ball game,’ they’re not kidding this time,” he said.

“But it’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it, I’ll tell you that. We’re going to have things that we’ve never had before.

“The strategies are going to be unbelievable between the managers and the coaches. And the players? The ones who adapt are the ones who are going to succeed. Some guys are going to fall out. They’re not going to be able to compete.

“The psychological part of the game is going to be bigger than ever. That’s the part I like anyway.”