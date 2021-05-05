 Skip to main content
'Mystery Queen'
The 2021 Azalea Queen Scholarship Pageant will be at 7 p.m., Friday, at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Auditorium.

This year's theme is: "Mystery Queen."

There are 11 contestants vying for the 2021 crown. Admission is $3.

