The 2018 Marquand-Zion R-VI School District Christmas Concert was Dec. 13. 

The Concert was extra special this year due to the fact that it featured Marquand-Zion’s newly formed beginners band. Lucas Vetter, the new Music Director at Marquand-Zion, has been working hard with the students in grades 5 and 6, as well as high school students to get the new band started and headed in the right direction.

Crystal Stephens said he band's debut performance at this year's concert was an absolute hit and thanked all who helped to make it possible.   

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments