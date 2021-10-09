Neal stays, Perunovich to AHL as Blues reach opening-day roster limit

Neal trained as hard as ever in the offseason, trying to give himself the best chance possible to latch onto another club.

That club turned out to be the Blues, who had brought him into training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). The tryout is now over.

“I put in a lot of work this summer and wanted to get back to where I know I can be,” Neal said prior to Friday’s 7-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. “It’s paying off. I’m skating well. I feel confident with the puck and good things are happening out there.”

Neal could afford to come cheap, because he’s getting $1.91 million a year over each of the next four years as part of the Edmonton buyout. Since he is not yet 35, he’s not eligible for any contract incentives, such as Tyler Bozak received when he re-signed with the Blues last month.

For Neal, it’s a $750K salary cap hit, plain and simple, about the same as if a younger prospect-type player had gotten the roster spot. And in the case of some prospects, Neal’s deal is worth even less money.