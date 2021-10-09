Neal stays, Perunovich to AHL as Blues reach opening-day roster limit

James Neal is staying, Scott Perunovich is going, and so are four others.
On a busy Saturday for the St. Louis Blues, Neal was signed to a one-year $750,000 contract. Perunovich joined forward Dakota Joshua and goalie Colten Ellis in being assigned to the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds, the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate.
Additionally, forwards Logan Brown and Mackenzie MacEachern were placed on waivers.
Those moves left 24 players on the St. Louis roster, or one over the regular-season limit. But in essence, the Blues are at 23 because Oskar Sundqvist is slated for the long-term injured reserve list (LTIR) as he continues his rehab/recovery from knee surgery last spring.
NHL teams do not have to set their opening rosters until 4 p.m. Central on Monday. So who knows? There could still be some maneuvering by the Blues between now and then.
But as of Saturday, forwards Klim Kostin and teenager Jake Neighbours are on the roster. And so is Neal.
When it comes to goal scorers in hockey, some have the knack and some don’t. They’re not always easy to find. Neal has scored 284 times in 13 NHL seasons, topped 20 goals in 10 of those seasons, including a 40-goal campaign for Pittsburgh in 2011-12.
However, with his production declining in recent seasons and sidelined with COVID for part of last season, Neal faced a career crossroads when the Edmonton Oilers bought out his contract in late July.
Neal trained as hard as ever in the offseason, trying to give himself the best chance possible to latch onto another club.
That club turned out to be the Blues, who had brought him into training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). The tryout is now over.
“I put in a lot of work this summer and wanted to get back to where I know I can be,” Neal said prior to Friday’s 7-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. “It’s paying off. I’m skating well. I feel confident with the puck and good things are happening out there.”
Neal could afford to come cheap, because he’s getting $1.91 million a year over each of the next four years as part of the Edmonton buyout. Since he is not yet 35, he’s not eligible for any contract incentives, such as Tyler Bozak received when he re-signed with the Blues last month.
For Neal, it’s a $750K salary cap hit, plain and simple, about the same as if a younger prospect-type player had gotten the roster spot. And in the case of some prospects, Neal’s deal is worth even less money.
Neal went a long way toward securing a roster spot when he scored a hat trick in the Blues’ preseason opener Sept. 25 against the Minnesota Wild. He didn’t score over his next three preseason appearances, but had several scoring chances and played pretty well defensively.
But if there was any doubt, Neal sealed the deal with a goal Friday against Columbus.
After Friday’s game, coach Craig Berube said he was impressed with the intangibles Neal brings to the rink.
“He’s a very personable guy, has great energy, and he brings that to the locker room and on the bench, on the ice,” Berube said. “Just coaching against him, I’ve always noticed that about him. He’s that type of guy and has that personality, which is great for a locker room and a team.”
As for Perunovich, it would be tough to script a better start than the rookie defenseman had to this season. At the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., some scouts considered him the best player in the five-team event.
He was also impressive in five preseason games, skating well, recording two assists and frequently quarterbacking the power play. But the competition was stiff for a final spot in the Blues’ seven-man defensemen corps, and strong camps by Jake Walman and Niko Mikkola prevented Perunovich from getting an opening-day spot.
Keep in mind also that Perunovich is waiver exempt, whereas both Walman and Mikkola would’ve had to clear waivers to stay in the Blues’ organization.
(Joshua, who also had a good preseason, and Ellis also are waiver exempt. So like Perunovich, they report directly to Springfield.)
Walman, in particular, came on late in the preseason, scoring his second goal of exhibition play Friday against the Blue Jackets.
“Wally’s a real hard worker,” Berube said. “He worked extremely hard off the ice, and he keeps himself in great shape and trying to improve all the time. I think he’s matured in my opinion over the last year or so, and that maturity is in becoming a better pro, and that’s what he’s done.”
Brown was acquired just two weeks ago from Ottawa in the Zach Sanford trade, but was so-so in his preseason appearances and struggled on faceoffs. MacEachern has played in 101 regular-season games over the past three seasons for the Blues, scoring 11 goals. He scored a goal on a wraparound in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Here’s the Blues’ roster after Saturday’s moves:
Forwards (15): Ivan Barbashev, Tyler Bozak, Pavel Buchnevich, Kyle Clifford, Klim Kostin, Jordan Kyrou, James Neal, Jake Neighbours, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas.
Defensemen (7): Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko, Marco Scandella, Jake Walman.
Goalies (2): Jordan Binnington, Ville Husso