JUPITER, Fla. — When Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras got out of his crouch, went chest-to-chest and catcher’s mask-to-nose with Washington Nationals slugger Dominic Smith and barked at Smith to get to first base in the fourth inning Tuesday, the exchange resonated with definite Yadier Molina vibes.

Contreras’ message, the aggressive delivery method, and the unflinching desire to stand up for young pitcher Gordon Graceffo after he’d pelted Smith in the leg with an errant pitch, all hit on the qualities Cardinals followers have come to expect from their catcher.

A three-time All-Star and a World Series champion, Contreras has absolutely established himself. He won’t likely fall into the trap of trying to emulate Molina, the franchise icon he replaces as the starting catcher.

But it’s also clear that Contreras has great respect for the chemistry Molina developed with a Cardinals pitching staff led by veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, who set a historically high bar for a pitcher-catcher relationship with Molina.

Last season, the Molina-Wainwright combination set an MLB record with 328 games together as a battery. They’d become connected in a manner unlike any other duo in the game.

So it meant a great deal to Contreras, a former rival of Molina, Wainwright and the Cardinals, when he received a call from Wainwright shortly after he signed a five-year deal to take over for Molina.

“When I got here, he was the first guy to reach out to me, which was nice that I got to know him,” Contreras told the Post-Dispatch. “He has been really nice to me. I’ve got some questions for him, and he’s been really open and willing to listen, too. Time will tell if everything works out, but so far, it’s going good.”

Contreras butted heads with the Cardinals as the catcher for the NL Central rival Chicago Cubs since his major-league debut. Contreras made his first big-league start and caught his first complete game in the majors against the Cardinals opposite Molina in 2016.

Contreras said after he signed, Wainwright first texted and then called and told him it was nice to have him on the team, because now, he won’t have to face him anymore.

“Getting a call from a guy that has been around the league that long means a lot to me,” Contreras said. “Especially because he means a lot to the Cardinals organization, and he’s going into his last year. He’s doing the best he can to leave it all out there.”

Wainwright and Contreras started together in the Cardinals’ Grapefruit League spring training opener Saturday. They’ve also spent time talking through things in camp, over breakfasts and lunches, and following side sessions and workouts.

“It has been a really good relationship so far,” Contreras said after their first game action together. “Everything has been going slow, but in a good way.”

Wainwright will make his second start Thursday, the last before he’s slated to leave camp early next week along with the other Cardinals playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Wainwright has been experimenting with calling his own pitches using the PitchCom transmitter during camp, but Contreras called pitches in the first spring training game.

Wainwright only shook off a couple times, a sign they were on the same page with what they wanted to get out of that outing.

“Willson does a really nice job of connecting with these pitchers, better than I would have anticipated, to be honest with you,” said Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, who has praised Contreras’ work to familiarize himself with the pitching staff from the time he signed.

The responsibility of learning the entire pitching staff and getting to know each pitcher was the impetus for Contreras backing out of the World Baseball Classic.

Wainwright suggested that the familiarity of having been heated rivals for years has helped their early efforts to build a rapport.

“The thing about it is he has faced me a lot,” Wainwright said. “So he has a separate view of things than most catchers who have caught me ever have, because he has seen me pitch really well. He has seen me pitch not so well. He has seen what has worked really well for me and how I could use my stuff maybe better. That’s one thing we’ve talked about.”

That insight Contreras brings with him from years of having plotted and prepared to take Wainwright down will inform their work together this season.

“These other teams are going to have game plans against me,” Wainwright said. “He’s coming from the side of he has game planned against me a lot. So that will help us game plan.”