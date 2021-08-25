 Skip to main content
New Hope Church Homecoming
Tribute Quartet will be performing at the New Hope General Baptist Church Homecoming, at 2 p.m., Aug. 29. The church is at 757 Wayne County 219, in Silva. 

A love offering will be given. For more information, call the church office at 573-224-3654.

