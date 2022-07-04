New TV information included in Tuesday's edition

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at the Daily Journal have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers. It’s clear that the limited amount of daily in-paper listings we currently offer no longer provide the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers deserve.

So, starting today, we’ve replaced the daily grids with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on page A8, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.

And for our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we’d like to call your attention to TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication – TV Guide Magazine – an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953. For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information on page A8 of today’s edition.

