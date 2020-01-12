It's a new year and a new decade. With time often comes change.

At the Daily Journal, we will have some minor changes.

Michelle Menley has stepped into the role of our ad sales director and we wish her well.

Reporter Macey Adams joined our staff in September. She is a smart, sweet young lady with a bright future ahead of her. She has decided to return to a work-study program abroad. We will miss her. Her last day is Jan. 17.

I'm receiving applications for a new reporter and hope to have someone hired soon. We are also seeking newspaper carriers and an advertising rep. If you know anyone interested in applying, visit https://lee.net/careers/opportunities/?utm_source=newspaper&utm_medium=blox&utm_campaign=workhere

And last but not least, our website is scheduled to undergo changes in February. We hope readers find it more user-friendly.

We have partnered with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department to publish a Top 10 Most Wanted of St. Francois County list monthly. The first top 10 photo gallery ran last week. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments