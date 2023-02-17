An area man has been charged with murder in Washington county in connection with the death of 47-year-old Sandra Michele (Reed) Kean of Potosi last year. Authorities allege the man purposefully struck Kean with his truck, causing fatal injuries.

William O. "Billy" Hawkins, III, 42, of Potosi, was charged Friday in Washington County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree assault, and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued a press release Friday announcing the charges and provided some details about the alleged events leading to Kean's death last year in May.

The criminal complaint alleges that on May 2, Hawkins used his vehicle to hit Kean, who sustained serious injuries and later died at Washington County Memorial Hospital. The court filing also alleges additional domestic assaults reportedly committed against Kean as well as an assault of another person on March 22 and May 1, 2022.

According to an affidavit filed supporting the criminal complaint, police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the early hours of May 2. Officers reportedly responded to 8 & U-Stor-It, a self-storage facility located on Highway U near Highway 8. There, they allegedly found the woman lying face down in the gravel lot, unconscious and bleeding heavily from her head. Kean was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The following day, a search warrant was executed on Hawkins' truck, and police reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, "metal knuckles," and Kean's cell phone inside the man's vehicle. Authorities say the metal knuckles had apparent blood stains on them and were seized as evidence.

According to the press release, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Major Crash Investigation Unit examined Hawkin's truck and found no physical evidence indicating Kean was struck by the vehicle. However, the affidavit continues that on May 3, Dr. Russell Deidiker, the pathologist at the St. Francois County Morgue, conducted an autopsy of the woman and determined she died as a result of extensive cranio-cerebral injuries. The pathologist noted in his report the presence of "multiple curved to irregular fractures" to Kean's face, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Additionally, a bloodstain pattern analysis of Kean's clothing reportedly revealed blood stain patterns consistent with the woman lying on her back as another person straddled her while causing the bloodletting event, leaving blunt force injuries to her head, according to officials.

During the investigation, several of Kean's associates were contacted and interviewed regarding her relationship with Hawkins. The prosecutor's office said one of Kean's close female friends recalled a physical altercation that she said occurred between Hawkins and another male subject, at Kean's apartment, in March or April of last year. Potosi Police Department records indicate that this altercation occurred on March 22, 2022.

The female associate allegedly told investigators about a verbal altercation between Hawkins and Kean that turned physical when the man reportedly struck Kean. The friend said Kean told her that Hawkins hit another man with the brass knuckles when the other man tried to intervene in the fight between her and Hawkins.

According to the affidavit, Kean's associate further stated Hawkins had threatened her after the incident and said he was going to kill the other man involved. She reportedly described Hawkins as being in a rage of anger and that he was out of control during that altercation.

Officials say Kean's associate described multiple past incidents or altercations between Kean and Hawkins. She reportedly said that Kean would often come to her after "getting away from Hawkins" and had indicated that Kean feared for her safety when she was with the man.

The friend also recounted that on or about May 1, on Missouri Route 21 near the Dairy Queen, Hawkins and Kean were arguing in the man's truck. The witness reportedly told police that Kean had tried to get out of the vehicle, but Hawkins sped off, endangering the woman and not allowing her exit.

Multiple other associates of Kean's described similar verbal and physical altercations between the woman and Hawkins, corroborating the man's violent tendencies and drug use, according to Friday's press release.

Hawkins was booked at the Washington County Jail Friday, and a $10 million cash-only bond was set in the case.

"Ms. Kean's tragic death highlights the need to prioritize addressing domestic violence in our community," said Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John I. Jones, IV. "Seeking justice for victims of domestic violence will be a priority in my office. No one should fear going home to the people that should love and protect them."

This case is being prosecuted by Jones and First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Caleb J. Aponte. The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff's Department and the Potosi Police Department.