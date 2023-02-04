Fredericktown R-I School District and Marquand-Zion R-VI called off school again for Friday, making it a "nine-day" weekend for students.

The ice storm that came through the region Monday hit the area south of St. Francois County much harder than it did to its neighbors in the north.

Back roads, driveways, sidewalks, and parking lots still had layers of ice on them well into Thursday afternoon.

Luckily, the temperatures increased enough to begin melting the ice, but temperatures dipped back down overnight, causing some refreezing.

Marquand-Zion R-VI Superintendent Scott Blake opined that the roads almost seemed worse after the refreeze and that taking another snow day was the right decision.

"Roads are still packed, and the thaw from yesterday has slicked back," he said. "The worst part is not just the going, it is the stopping, and everything is still covered in ice."

Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey said the back roads were simply not safe enough for buses to run, and the district would rather take the snow day than the risk.

"Student and staff safety is always our number one factor in determining if school should be closed," Starkey said. "This storm hit us harder than our neighboring schools to the north, and the ice just has not melted yet. We hope our students enjoyed their week of snow days and will be well rested and ready for class on Monday morning."

Temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend, with a high of 55 degrees predicted for Sunday. Children hoping for the snow days to continue into next week should probably not count on it because, by Monday, the ice should be just a memory.

However, according to Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day celebration at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the nation still has six more weeks of winter.