Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered in Saint Louis, Missouri, June 30 to July 3 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention.
During the convention, Joy Clarkson, of Arcadia, was installed as district deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Southeast District of the Missouri Elks Association, Inc. and will serve a one-year term.
The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America and is committed to making its communities better places to live. Each year, the order donates more than $675 million in cash; goods and services to the needy; students; people with special needs; active-duty members of the US armed forces and their families; veterans and their families; and charitable organizations.
Each year, as part of the Elks’ commitment to helping students achieve their goals and helping lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4 million, and the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with more than $12 million to help them enrich their communities.
As part of the BPO Elks’ commitment to the nation’s veterans, the order has taken the following vow: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” Each year, Elks members keep this promise by donating more than $47 million in cash, volunteer hours and goods to offer essential support for veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families programs that serve hospitalized and recovering veterans, as well as lift up veterans experiencing homelessness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.