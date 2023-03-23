Eleven-year-old Meredith Marler and her sisters love the song “Soldier, Poet, King” and often sing it together. She is a fifth grader at West County Elementary.

“I love this song and the folk music feel it has,” she said. “I’m looking forward to showing my voice to others and sharing my music with others.”

Marler and several other students will perform at West County Idol on Friday at West County High School’s gymnasium starting at 6 p.m.

Sophomore Naomi Steinmetz will play “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

“I chose this song because I’ve always loved The Beatles,” she said. “It’s one of my favorites of theirs. This song reminds me of many family members who have pushed me into playing and appreciate music.”

Steinmetz said the song “speaks of many emotions while personifying the guitar in the story.”

She’s been playing guitar for about three years. She taught herself to play at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing my talent for my friends, classmates and family,” said Steinmetz. “I’m especially excited to perform for my dad. I’m nervous about playing with no tabs in front of me. I’ve been practicing though, so I’m confident it will go smoothly.”

Eighth-grader Briley LaMarr is singing a duet titled “Narcissist” with Mady Little. This song is about heartbreak and how people deal with it.

“Singing together is special no matter what song we pick because we know we always have each other,” said LaMarr.

The pair will perform together for the second time in this year’s competition.

Tenth grader Julia Hartley is performing in Friday’s West County Idol.

She chose the song “God Is in This Story” because she wants to show people that she is a follower of Christ and that “God can help you with everything in life.”

She chose this song because it has a special meaning.

“The song to me reassures me that God is always with me no matter what I go through,” said Hartley.

Even though Hartley says she’s nervous about her upcoming performance, she said that “Jesus is with me and that he will help whenever I need him.”

Hartley added that having her family and friends in the audience makes the event even more special and their presence helps to calm her nerves.

Drake Williams is another sophomore at WCHS. This will be his third time to compete at West County Idol. He will sing two songs and perform two other songs, one as a duet and the other as a vocal trio.

The 2023 edition of the contest includes 21 performances with additional performances by individuals, the WCHS Jazz Band and middle school choir during intermission and tabulation.

Ryan Hassell, choral director for the middle and high schools, said, “This night is a lot of work, but it is so much fun. It is one of the few events in which our entire school district participates. It’s really neat for the students at the elementary to be able to watch the high school kids perform and vice versa. It’s also a great night to showcase the musical ensembles in our school. My high school set-up crew goes above and beyond both helping to set up and tear down for this event.”

Over the years, the number of contestants has grown. Other changes have been made, including adding color changing LED stage lighting which provides computer-controlled colorful accent lights.

West County Idol takes place Friday at 6 p.m. in the West County High School gymnasium. Admission is $5 per person. All proceeds benefit the West County elementary, middle and high schools’ choral music departments.

Prizes are awarded for the top three places in each division for elementary, middle and high school.

This year’s West County Idol performers include Brylee Cain, Miah Self, Emery Jones, Jasmine Keller and Meredith Marler, elementary division; Macey Williams, Abby Reid, Sarah Hurd, Aliza Reid, Kinlee Walter, Madison Herrington and Briley LaMarr (with Mady Little), middle school division; and Rebecca and Craig Somerville, Naomi Steinmetz, Austin Davis, Drake Williams, Julia Hartley, Elle Hovis, Kirsten Jarrett, and Sara Minnella.

People working behind the scenes to make this year’s event a success include Darren Cordray, Drew Hartenberger, Jill Portell, CJ Wright, Amber Henderson, Maddie Elder, Dustin Gore, WCHS Concert Choir set-up crew, WCTV crew, Dee Gidden, Amy Clabaugh, Robert and Ronnie Abel, and Belinda Drennen.