COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Farmington prison

While undergoing “boxed in” testing for COVID-19, 38 asymptomatic confirmed cases have been identified at Farmington Correctional Center (FCC), according to the St. Francois County Health Center. The facility is still receiving test results. Sentinel testing will begin next week.

A total of 42 cases have been connected to this outbreak; some of which have shown symptoms of the illness, the release said.

FCC is following pandemic guidelines and is working with the St. Francois County Health Center to prevent further spread of the illness, the health center said. The prison will remain closed to visitors.

According to the health center, under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, critical infrastructure employees of the prison are allowed to continue to work if they are asymptomatic, so long as they use appropriate protective equipment. However, Department of Corrections does not allow employees to work if they test positive, regardless as to whether they are asymptomatic. They are sent home and cannot return until they receive two negative tests.

There are 85 active, confirmed cases in St. Francois County, the health department said, 82 of which are associated with DOC outbreaks. The total number of confirmed cases for the county is 135.