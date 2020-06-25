COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Farmington prison

While undergoing “boxed in” testing for COVID-19, 38 asymptomatic confirmed cases have been identified at Farmington Correctional Center (FCC), according to the St. Francois County Health Center. The facility is still receiving test results. Sentinel testing will begin next week.
A total of 42 cases have been connected to this outbreak; some of which have shown symptoms of the illness, the release said.
FCC is following pandemic guidelines and is working with the St. Francois County Health Center to prevent further spread of the illness, the health center said. The prison will remain closed to visitors.
According to the health center, under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, critical infrastructure employees of the prison are allowed to continue to work if they are asymptomatic, so long as they use appropriate protective equipment. However, Department of Corrections does not allow employees to work if they test positive, regardless as to whether they are asymptomatic. They are sent home and cannot return until they receive two negative tests.
There are 85 active, confirmed cases in St. Francois County, the health department said, 82 of which are associated with DOC outbreaks. The total number of confirmed cases for the county is 135.
The Health Center reported a COVID-19 outbreak at ERDCC in Bonne Terre last week; 47 cases have been identified at the facility. All staff and inmates have been tested, the health department release said, and 124 tests are still pending due to retesting. A total of 49 cases have been connected to this outbreak. All cases are currently asymptomatic.
The outbreak is under investigation, according to the health center. Inmates who have been in the facility for 14 days or more before testing will be counted in St. Francois County stats per Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines. Employees who are St. Francois County residents will be counted in St. Francois County stats. Cases which reside outside of St. Francois County will be sent to the appropriate jurisdiction.
For more information on Missouri Department of Corrections pandemic planning, please visit: https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19.
Ste. Genevieve County
The St. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing its total to 19 cases.
The county has five active cases and two probable cases, according to the health department.
The health department is also notifying residents of possible exposure to an individual who has tested positive for the virus on Tuesday at J’s Laundry and Linen in Ste. Genevieve.
“Anyone who was in the building on this date is encouraged to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” the release on the health department’s Facebook page said. “These symptoms include fever, body aches, or symptoms of lower respiratory illness such as couch, shortness of breath. Please contact your health care provider for any concerns.”
The health department also said that J’s Laundry and Linen has not been provided any specific information regarding this individual and they are not able to answer any specific questions.
“They have cooperated fully with the health department regarding our investigation,” the release said. “They have taken, and continue to implement, all necessary precautions to maintain the health and safety of their environment.”
Washington County
The Washington County Health Department reported one new confirmed case on Thursday. The county now has 24 total cases and nine active cases.
The latest case is a man in his 50s who had contact with another confirmed case, according to the health department.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.