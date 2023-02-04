Area emergency personnel tackled a fire at a Desloge home Friday morning. Crews had the flames under control shortly after arriving on the scene, saving the one-story house from further damage.

Just before 11 a.m. on Friday, firefighters received a dispatch for a residential structure fire at a house in the 700 block of North Desloge Drive in Desloge.

Desloge Fire Chief Jared Meador said the first crews to the scene arrived to a working fire in the home’s attic, with flames coming from the rear portion of the roof.

Meador said firefighters managed to contain the fire to the attic area and brought the blaze under control within about 10 minutes. He said units remained at the property for about 45 minutes to an hour doing overhaul work to ensure the fire was extinguished.

The chief noted that a resident of the address was home when the fire started but made it outside safely. No injuries were reported.

Meador said the home sustained repairable damage and did not believe the structure was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, the chief explained.

“I appreciate all the help and the quick response from our mutual aid companies,” Meador added.

Departments assisting Desloge with Friday morning’s containment efforts included Park Hills, Bonne Terre/Big River, Farmington, and Leadington. Firefighters from Bismarck filled in at the Desloge Fire Station to respond to other calls. The St. Francois County Ambulance District also responded for firefighter safety.