Disney and desserts … what a perfect combination!

The community is invited to Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s second annual Dessert Theater. The event – themed “A Disney Spectacular” – takes place Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Mineral Area College’s fieldhouse.

Last year’s inaugural event “At the Hop” took place at Farmington’s Long Memorial Hall. This year’s venue change to MAC’s gymnasium allows for more guests to attend the event. There are about 400 seats at tables. The bleachers will provide additional seating once the tables have been filled.

Admission to this event is $10 per person for table seating and $8 for bleacher seating. (Children 5 and under receive free admission.) Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance from Sherry Francis or a choir member.

This fee includes drinks (water, tea, coffee or punch) and unlimited trips to the grand buffet of desserts. Numerous dessert options will include chocolate chip cookies, brownies, caramel puffs, chocolate cheesecake, princess and Mickey Mouse-themed cupcakes and cakes, pastries and donuts, and much more.

Proceeds will help pay for expenses for the MAC Singers who will travel to Branson in April to perform at three different venues, and MAFAA’s Encore Kids Chorale who will attend the Six Flags Music Festival in May.

Friday’s show begins with the pre-show at 6 p.m. when students from the MAC Singers, Community Singers and Encore Singers Chorale groups perform solos and duets. The groups are directed by Francis, and Isaac Hallock will accompany the performances on piano.

Choir members will be dressed as Disney characters and perform Disney favorites arranged with flowing melodies and full harmonies.

Each of the three choirs will also perform separately. Some songs include “Go the Distance” from “Hercules,” “I See the Light” from “Tangled,” “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin” and many more. The choirs also combine for a special closing performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

There will be a few special performances, including one by Hallock, and Francis will sing a duet with her daughter Melody from “Mulan.”

With lights, costuming and upbeat music, the magic of Disney will come to life in MAC’s field house on Friday.

Greg Gill is the sound technician for the event.

Throughout the event, guests may put in a bid for the silent auction to win a specialty dessert or gift item or the live auction. The live auction will be done by White’s Auction Service of Fredericktown, who is donating his auctioneering services for this fundraising event. Bids will be taken for 10 to 15 specialty desserts with the highest bidder for each winning that dessert.

One of those highly coveted desserts is Francis’s mother Earline’s famous apple pie titled “Mama’s Apple Pie.”

“My mom makes this amazing apple pie that’s actually called an apple Danish with homemade crust and a glaze that she pours over the top of it,” said Francis. “She makes everything by hand.” The pie began with Francis’s grandmother’s homemade dough for the pie crust and then Earline took that recipe and finished it with her own unique twist.

Apparently, this pie is Francis’s husband John’s favorite pie. In fact, he bid on one of these pies in last year’s auction at the dessert theater event. He ended up paying $80 for the pie because kids were bidding against him because they wanted to buy it for him because he built a castle for last year’s show. But John refused to let the kids outbid him because he didn’t know what the students were doing and he didn’t want to lose the pie.

At the conclusion of the event, performers will stand in a receiving line for audience members to get autographs and photos with them. (Young attendees are encouraged to dress in their princess, hero or villain attire.) Guests may also take photos in front of the 24-foot-high castle or with life-size Disney character displays.

“We’re hoping to make it feel like the magic of Disney,” said Francis. “We’re wanting to bring that atmosphere to the field house.”

Francis, vocal music director for MAC and an instructor for MAFAA, said the dessert theater is a magical evening and is always one of her favorite events because it really brings families together in a unique and fun way.

“Be sure to invite your family and friends to this awesome evening of fun, entertainment and delicious desserts,” she said. “I hope it can continue to be an annual tradition for the families of the Mineral Area community for years to come.”

Anyone who would like to donate desserts or money to help pay for the singers’ expenses should contact Francis at sfrancis@mineralarea.edu.