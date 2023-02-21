Missouri’s Alzheimer’s State Task Force recently announced its findings and goals on which the state should focus.

Commissioned by the 101st General Assembly, the Alzheimer’s State Task Force members were appointed by Governor Mike Parson to look at the current and future impacts of Alzheimer’s and dementia-related diseases, examine current services and resources for patients and caregivers and develop recommendations.

“Alzheimer’s disease poses a grave and growing challenge to Missouri and our nation,” said Paula Nickelson, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “The Task Force did a tremendous job gathering information and developing recommendations that will assist in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s and benefit those with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, and their family members.”

According to the task force's report, the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s is growing at an alarming rate as an estimated 6.5 million Americans 65 years and older were living with the disease in 2022. Out of that number, nearly two-thirds of were women.

In Missouri, more than 120,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s or other related dementia, but the task force says, it is likely that number will surpass 130,000 by 2025.

In St. Francois County, residential living facilities caring for those with Alzheimer’s include Cedarhurst of Farmington, Farmington Presbyterian Manor, and Maplebrook Assisted Living. NHC Healthcare in Desloge and St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre also offer units exclusively for the care of those with Alzheimer’s.

The task force noted four areas of focus:

advance risk reduction with early detection and timely diagnosis;

increase access to care, support and treatment;

improve quality care; and

ensure a coordinated statewide response.

Risk reduction, early detection

The goal under advance risk reduction, early detection, and timely diagnosis is to expand access to resources to reduce the stigma of Alzheimer’s disease, and to increase early detection and diagnosis of dementia.

The commission referred to a 2019 survey of health care providers which found a few common reasons and barriers for diagnosis, including a lack of diagnostic training, time constraints and lack of support, communication difficulties and a fear of causing stress, lack of treatments, and stigma.

The recommendations for Missouri to take include funding an Alzheimer’s public health campaign to educate the public about the early signs of cognitive impairment, the value of early detection and diagnosis, and discussing changes in memory and thinking with health care professionals. The task force also recommended the state should fund an Alzheimer’s public health campaign aimed at medical professionals, to increase their knowledge about dementia and increase the availability of dementia-specific training through work with state licensure boards.

The task force also recommends the state should designate Alzheimer’s disease as a public health issue and implement the State Alzheimer’s Plan and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Healthy Brain Initiative.

Increase access to care

The second area of focus— increasing access to care, support, and treatments— would be achieved through three different goals the task force recommended: increasing funding for Alzheimer’s respite grants in the state budget using community health workers to help provide dementia care; and ensuring state Medicaid programs provide appropriate coverage for approved drug and clinical treatments for people living with dementia.

The task force recommends examining existing MO HealthNet programs for gaps in service that would limit the ability to use home and community-based services, respite, adult day services and other programs. It recommended the state increase the fiscal year 2023 funding for Alzheimer’s Respite grants to $1 million, and to increase the grants by $500,000 in subsequent budget years to eventually reach $3 million.

Quality of care

The third area of focus— improve quality care— also has three goals: improve residential and home community-based service provider licensure requirements for dementia care through culturally appropriate evidence and acuity-based models; increase dementia competency of health care providers, first responders, and caregivers to deliver person-centered care through dementia-specific and culturally competent training; and accelerate workforce development in dementia care professions.

The task force recommends the state examine evidence-based and acuity-based staffing methods as a condition of licensure in all settings, as well as adopt minimum standards of evidence-based training for everyone who cares for people with dementia.

Coordinated response

The last area of focus — ensure a coordinated statewide response— has two goals: create a statewide crisis response system that supports the unique behavioral needs of people living with dementia, and establish and fund a full-time state agency position to coordinate the state’s response to dementia.

The task force recommends the state expand the capacity for crisis response and stabilization by promoting training for first responders such as EMTs, law enforcement and others. The task force also would like the state to establish a State Dementia Service Coordinator within the Public Health Division of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

The full document of the Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force report and recommendations is available on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website under the Senior tab.

St. Francois County has a Walk to End from the Alzheimer’s Association which is held each year. The Farmington 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free to register, and usually held in the fall.