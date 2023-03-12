On Thursday, Bismarck Medical Providers, located at 1013 Cedar St., Suite A, is offering free blood draws and blood pressure checks to area first responders from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nick Weiss, husband of Kim Weiss, the provider for the business, said they wanted to give back to those who serve the community. The offer is not exclusive to Bismarck first responders, Weiss said, it is open to all first responders, paid or volunteer.

“Not everybody’s got health insurance,” said Weiss. “Some of these volunteer firefighters are probably gonna be more apt [to attend] than the paid firefighter that does have benefits. We just want to make sure everybody’s included.”

Weiss said he hasn't seen this kind of event in the area, and he hopes to see other providers follow suit.

“It’s just something that we think needs to be done,” said Weiss.

During the day, Granny Barb’s Pies will be offering sweet treats to all first responders who attend.

Weiss said, if this event goes well, they hope to offer it again.

Bismarck Medical Providers celebrated its grand opening this past November. Its focus is primary care and easily treatable issues. Some health services the business performs include splinting, staple removals, and incision care and draining. The business does not treat chest pains, children younger than 3 months, any type of head injuries or trauma, or any life-threatening or emergency cases. A full list of what services are provided is available on the clinic’s website, bismarckmedical.com.

Bismarck Medical Providers can be reached by phone at 573-200-8030.