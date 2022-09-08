EPA to attend Washington County's Health Fair Saturday

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will attend Washington County's 27th annual Health Fair on Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Potosi.

Washington County residents can visit the EPA booth to sign up for free lead testing of your residential yard and private drinking water well and learn about protecting your family from lead hazards in a historic lead mining area.

Additionally, residents can visit the booth to learn how EPA provides water filtration units to the owners of wells contaminated with heavy metals. There is no cost for homeowners to sign up to receive alternative water from EPA.

Also attending will be the Washington County Health Department (WCHD), Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS), and Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR).

Adults and children are eligible for free blood lead testing performed by WCHD and MDHSS. No registration is required.

The Washington County Lead District (WCLD) includes four Superfund sites on the National Priorities List (NPL): Furnace Creek, Old Mines, Potosi and Richwoods.

Lead is the primary contaminant of concern at the WCLD Sites, although cadmium, arsenic and barium may be elevated in some wells. Lead is toxic, and harmful if inhaled or swallowed and can pose serious health risks, particularly to children under 7 years old, as well as pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Learn more about the free lead testing and cleanup opportunity at the WCLD Sites (Furnace Creek, Old Mines, Potosi, Richwoods) online.

For years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 has been remediating lead-contaminated soil at residential properties within the WCLD Superfund Sites. Lead mine waste was dispersed throughout the area from historic mining activities in the Old Lead Belt in southeastern Missouri.

Anyone whose residential property and/or private well has not been tested or sampled for lead contamination can participate by contacting EPA’s sampling contractor, Tetra Tech, at 573-436-1285.

If a property has already been tested and the owner has questions about cleanup, they can contact the EPA. Sampling and remediation are performed at no cost to property owners, Residential properties include yards and other children’s high-use areas such as child care facilities, parks, playgrounds and driveways.

Children are more vulnerable to lead poisoning than adults because their nervous systems are still developing. Children can be exposed to lead in their environment and before birth from lead in their mother’s body. Children can get lead into their bodies by putting their hands or toys in their mouths after touching lead-contaminated soil and dust. At lower levels of exposure, lead can decrease mental development, especially learning, intelligence, and behavior. Physical growth may also be decreased. A child who swallows large amounts of lead may develop anemia, severe stomachache, muscle weakness, and brain damage. Exposure to lead during pregnancy can also result in premature births. Some effects of lead poisoning in a child may continue into adulthood.

According to the EPA, it is important that children under 7 years old be tested annually, because lead-poisoned children do not always look or act sick. The only way to know if a child has elevated blood lead levels is to have his or her blood tested. Doctors can do a simple blood test to check a child for lead exposure. Parents and guardians can talk to a pediatrician, general physician, or local health agency about testing their children. To arrange for lead screening of children under 7 years old, contact the Washington County Health Department, 520 Purcell Dr., Potosi, phone 573-438-2164.

The WCLD NPL sites are part of the Old Lead Belt in southeastern Missouri, which was one of the world’s largest lead mining districts, where mining began in the early 1700s and produced more than 9 million tons of lead. Extensive lead and barite mining, milling, and smelting activities were conducted in the WCLD for over 200 years, where contaminated soil, sediment, surface water, and groundwater with elevated levels of heavy metals, primarily lead, prompted the need for state and EPA involvement. Some county residents have unknowingly purchased lead-contaminated soil and/or gravel for use in yards, driveways, parking areas, and playgrounds.

Residential Yards – To date, EPA has sampled more than 7,300 residential yards for lead levels and over 1,000 yards have been cleaned up under Operable Unit 1 (OU1). Many more properties are eligible for remediation and will be addressed as part of the ongoing remediation efforts. EPA aims to sample and clean up as many eligible residential properties as possible.

Private Drinking Water Wells – Since 2006, over 4,500 private drinking water wells have been tested in Washington County, with approximately one out of seven wells being contaminated with lead and/or other heavy metals. To prevent residents from drinking contaminated well water, EPA supplies water treatment to qualifying residents.

EPA is completing a Remedial Investigation (RI) and Feasibility Study (FS) to address potential lead contamination in private, domestic drinking water wells across the site.

Once ready, EPA will share the results and the proposed cleanup alternative for groundwater with the community in a Proposed Plan for public comment. EPA will also host a Public Meeting for community input.