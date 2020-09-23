Gov. Mike Parson and wife test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
Parson was tested after his wife, Teresa, tested positive earlier in the day. Teresa Parson had experienced mild symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion, spokeswoman Kelli Jones said. She took a rapid test that came back positive and a nasal swab test later confirmed the finding. The governor's rapid test showed he tested positive and as of press time he was still awaiting results from the swab test.
“I want everybody to know that myself and the first lady are both fine,” Parson said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
“Right now I feel fine. No symptoms of any kind,” Parson said in the video. “But right now we just have to take the quarantine procedures in place.”
Gov. Parson postponed several events through the remainder of the week, including the flu vaccine he and his wife had been scheduled to receive at 9 a.m. on Friday, and a Missouri Press Association/KOMU-8 gubernatorial forum scheduled for Friday. He and his wife had been traveling around the state this week for events that included a ceremonial bill signing in Cape Girardeau, where a photo posted Tuesday on the governor’s Facebook page showed both of them wearing masks.
On Friday, he and several other Missouri Republican candidates appeared together at an event called the “TARGET BBQ” in Springfield. A photo posted on Parson’s Twitter pages shows Parson on a stage with four other statewide officeholders seeking reelection: Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. They appear to be a few feet apart from each other, but none are wearing masks.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams said contact tracing efforts have begun, seeking out people who have had close contact with the governor or his wife, but despite Parson’s many recent public appearances, it is believed that involves “a relatively small number of people.”
“Surprisingly it’s not as big a number as you might think because while they might be in a room with 1,000 people, the number of people who were literally with them for 15 minutes, right up next to them, is actually a smaller number,” Williams said at a news conference.
Parson is self-isolating in the governor’s mansion, Williams said. His wife is isolating at their home in Bolivar in southwestern Missouri.
Schmitt’s spokesman said the attorney general took a rapid test on Wednesday and the result was negative. Spokespeople for the other officeholders didn’t immediately respond to email messages.
St. Francois County
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 2,110 cases.
There are 715 active cases; of those, 356 cases are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 73 are associated with long-term care facilities.
Hospitalizations have gone up three cases since Monday.
Area counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported five new cases. The county now has 21 active cases and 212 total cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing the county's total to 304 cases. There are 30 active cases and 39 cases associated with long-term care facilities.
The Iron County Health Department reported five new cases. They county has 17 active cases and 113 total cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
