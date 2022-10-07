Hackworth: You can't fight alone

Cancer is personal. It cost Irondale resident Kay Hackworth and her family a lot emotionally and financially. But she made it.

“And now every time I hold the hand of one of my grandkids, I thank God for his grace,” she said.

She has eight grandkids ranging in age from 14 months to 19 years old.

Hackworth’s battle with cancer began in October 2011 when she found a small lump under her left arm. It was hard, like a sore or a bruised area. But it felt like a swollen lymph node. Within a couple weeks, she could tell it had grown so she made an appointment to get it checked out.

“I wasn’t hard-core worried,” she said, “just more concerned that I had an infection of some kind.”

On Oct. 7, she had a mammogram and bloodwork done.

On Oct. 14, she had a fine needle aspiration, a type of biopsy procedure.

But by that time, Hackworth was in “full-blown panic mode.”

“The visit on Oct. 7 scared me to pieces,” she said.

She’d had a mammogram and directly after the procedure, one of the employees escorted her to a private room where she waited for about 10 minutes.

When the woman returned, she explained to Hackworth that she sees a lot of mammograms.

“It’s not good,” she told Hackworth.

“I remember looking at her and she picked up my hand and told me, ‘You’re in for a fight.’ I asked how she knew, and she said, ‘I just do.’”

To this day, Hackworth gets chills when she recalls that moment.

“I looked at her and knew she was right,” said Hackworth. “I told her, ‘I don’t want to.’ She hugged me and said, ‘I know.’”

After the biopsy, Hackworth was informed she had stage 2 breast cancer, possibly stage 3, and it was not easily treated because it was called “triple negative,” meaning it wasn’t hormone-driven.

But it was a good thing to have caught the cancer in its early stages.

Hackworth met with doctors and consulted with a surgeon. The plan was to begin treating this aggressive cancer immediately because the survival rate was not high. She would undergo surgery to remove part of her left breast and some lymph nodes. After that, she would receive chemotherapy treatments every week for four months and then radiation. She would complete her treatment within six or seven months if she did not experience any complications.

After receiving the overwhelming news, Hackworth went home. She felt defeated. She remembers sitting outside and thinking how the sky had never appeared so blue. In fact, it was so bright it hurt her eyes.

“And then I cried,” she said. “I cried big sobbing buckets of tears because I didn’t want to die and I was so afraid that I would.”

That moment was cleansing for Hackworth because she made up her mind she’d do everything the doctors told her to do so she could live.

On Oct. 25, she had bone scans and a CT scan. She had another biopsy, but this one was taken from underneath as she laid face down on the table. She consulted with her oncologist who had “no bedside manner.”

“But looking back, it was needed,” said Hackworth. “She laughed at me when I asked her if I was going to die.”

At that point, Hackworth’s faith was “very small.”

On Oct. 31, her heart was tested to see if she could withstand chemotherapy. She also had biopsies on her hip bones after she consented to have her bone marrow harvested for further research. In addition, she received a port to receive treatments.

On Nov. 7, Hackworth’s levels were checked once again and she received her first chemotherapy. The first event took six hours.

After that, she received treatments every week. Before each treatment, she had blood work completed to ensure her levels were not too low.

Hackworth had received three or four chemotherapy treatments when she first noticed she was losing her hair while in the shower. When she washed and rinsed her hair, she lost clumps of it.

“It was so devastating because I felt like I was losing control,” she said.

But she continued working. She had chemotherapy one day, worked the next day, went to Bonne Terre to receive a Neulasta shot to stimulate her bone marrow to grow new cells, worked the following day, and then stayed home the next day. Although the shot was initially painless, she endured excruciating pain in her bones 24 to 48 hours later. It made her feel as if she had arthritis and the flu at the same time. She also struggled with nausea nearly every day.

Almost immediately, Hackworth lost her taste. Food suddenly tasted weird. She developed sores on the inside of her mouth, and her tongue burned each time she ate or drank. Suddenly her brain experienced fogginess, and she struggled to remember things.

Although she tried on wigs at one of her chemo appointments, Hackworth decided that wasn’t for her and instead opted for hats and handkerchiefs to hide her thinning hair.

Through it all, Hackworth worked the entire time she received chemotherapy. But she avoided people at work. She went to the inner automotive office to cry when things became overwhelming. At home, she escaped to the shower to cry.

“I didn’t want my kids – Kaylyn, Trey and Kourtney – to know how bad I was feeling,” she said. “I laid in bed a lot when I wasn’t working, and I was tired. I was so tired, and I was depressed.”

Her marriage began unraveling. One of her daughters quit sports and retreated. She had some bad experiences and did not receive the support she desperately needed at school.

The family suffered that spring. Hackworth counted her chemo appointments. The family made it through late April and with the exception of a single bout with pneumonia, Hackworth had remained healthy.

She was told by oncologist if she made it five years with no recurrence of cancer, she had a good chance at surviving.

Then she was sent to Festus for a consultation regarding her soon-to-be radiation treatments. After enduring three hours of questions and reviewing her two-inch file, the doctor decided she would need 47 treatments of radiation.

Thankfully, Hackworth’s employer, Walmart, again gave her flexibility in her schedule. She drove to Festus on her lunch break five days a week to receive radiation treatments.

Each treatment lasted less than two minutes.

“It literally took longer to change into a hospital gown than to take the treatment,” she said. “Thankfully, they were painless and the side effects were minimal.”

Hackworth slowly began to get her life back. Her hair started growing. She had completed chemotherapy and radiation. From the outside, people thought she was OK.

But her world abruptly halted in 2014 after a routine checkup and a mammogram once again revealed she had cancer.

“You know that terrible sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach?” she said. “I had it. I knew at that moment, and I prayed hard.”

Hackworth was sitting in a waiting room, unable to cope because she was sitting with other women who could not look at each other because they were experiencing the same worry.

“It’s a very scary thing to have to suppress your emotions because you’re in a room full of strangers,” she said.

So Hackworth and her family started the battle with cancer for a second time. This time, chemotherapy was completed before surgery. Her kids cut her hair. They celebrated life together and decided to fight together.

“When your hair falls out, you can hear it,” said Hackworth. “When you run your hand through it, it pulls and you hear a little pop, and then it’s loose.”

The second time she asked Kourtney to shave her head, her husband Pete came home and saw what was happening. He called Kalyn to come.

“We were all struggling,” she said.

Hackworth completed all treatments in the spring of 2015, and that’s when she rang the bell.

“When I rang the bell at Siteman after the second round of cancer, it was such a relief,” she said. “I just needed it to be over, and I pray every single day that I’ll never have to do it again.”

When Hackworth arrived at work the next day, she walked to the office where her colleagues were waiting. They had lined the hallway and rang the bell for her.

“It was the sweetest thing,” she said.

Even though experiencing cancer was a very dark time in her life, Hackworth said there were positive moments which encouraged her to keep fighting.

At one point she needed a new but very expensive medication. The family did not have enough money for the prescription, and Hackworth was worried about how she would get the medicine she needed. That’s when her neighbor, Ruth, sent her a card with almost the exact amount she needed to purchase the medication.

Her three children also got tattoos to show their support for their mother.

“I wanted to live and my kids helped me,” she said.

They even have a family joke. Hackworth received medications which included one that was bright red and administered by a nurse in a Hazmat suit. They nicknamed this medication “red death.”

Memory loss is a side effect from the chemo. Hackworth believes “red death” has contributed to that.

When she went to pay her personal property taxes, the clerk alerted her that she had neglected to pay taxes on a green van. Hackworth explained she’d never owned a green van. The clerk responded that she had and had paid taxes on it just the year before.

As she became more forceful in arguing, her husband Pete walked in, pulled her aside in the hall, and said, “Kay, you drove a green van for three years!”

Confused, Hackworth simply responded, “What? I did?” and then promptly went in to apologize to the clerk.

Now when she loses something, her kids tell her, “Mom, it’s in the green van.”

She’s learned to use humor to cope with situations she’s felt were beyond her control. Two of the most helpful tools she found was to pray and keep a diary in which she wrote everything. She also had a lot of help and love throughout her journey.

“Cancer victims need a support system,” she said. “Whether it’s God and prayer or friends and family or all of it, you simply can’t fight it alone. I’ve suffered. My family has suffered, too. But thankfully I’m alive.”

Today, Hackworth says she’s a completely different person and she knows herself. She’s realized how strong she is. She’s also now divorced.

“Now I make my own way,” she said, “and I thank God every day for life, my family, job, and a roof over my head. Life is good.”

Hackworth said cancer taught her to truly value life, and she knows how strong her faith in God is.

“I’m confident in there being a God and I believe he enables us to conquer challenges in our lives.”