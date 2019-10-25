{{featured_button_text}}
Help keep pills off streets

Park Hills Police Chief Rich McFarland stands beside the drug take-back receptacle in the lobby of the department, which is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

If you want to be a part of the effort to prevent local drug abuse, you’ll have an opportunity this weekend.

Many area law enforcement agencies are participating in Saturday’s national Drug Take Back Day, which runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has been organizing the nationwide effort since 2010.

Unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs are being accepted, including: pills, patches, unopened liquid medications, ointments, vitamins, samples, pet medications. Items that won’t be accepted include opened bottles of liquid, syringes and inhalers.

Participating local agencies listed on the DEA’s website include:

  • Farmington Police Department, 310 Ste. Genevieve Ave.
  • Desloge Police Department, partnering with Parkland Healthmart Pharmacy, 1131 North Desloge Dr.
  • Fredericktown Police Department, partnering with Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, 1025 Hwy 72 Bypass
  • Terre Du Lac Police Department, behind the building at 111 Rue Terre Bonne
  • Terre Du Lac Fire Department, House #1, 409 Champs Elysees

Park Hills has a drug receptacle that’s available during business hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Chief Rich McFarland said it’s regularly used, and they’ve accumulated hundreds of pounds of drugs.

Bonne Terre Police Department is open to drug take-backs during their business hours, as well. Call 573-358-4308 for more information.

Farmington Police Department has a take-back receptacle in their lobby as well, available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. They are participating in Saturday’s program as they have for many years.

In 2019, almost 469 tons of unused or expired pills were collected, according to the DEA.

Farmington Detective Bill Gammon said about 20 tons of that came from Southeast Missouri, and between 100-130 pounds can be collected in Farmington every six months.

“We usually have four or five big boxes the DEA comes and collects,” he said. “It’s been pretty constant, since we made the drug take-back box available. We see abuse of prescription pills so frequently. They are abused just like you can abuse illicit drugs. It’s always a problem with the pain pills, Xanax.”

Gammon said the main reason individuals should make an effort to remove unused and expired medication is to decrease crime.

“A lot of people have family members that get into the medicine cabinet, or they break into the house and steal it,” he said. “Most of the time, it’s someone the person knows, they’ve been in the house before. We see it quite a bit. And we’re not alone in seeing that, it’s a nationwide epidemic.”

St. Francois County Health Center Assistant Director Amber Elliott agreed.

“It’s a regular occurrence. Especially with opioids and other addictive prescriptions. People coming in and out of your house who you don’t expect ... there’s a big substance abuse issue locally,” she said. “Even if you think your house might not be at risk, it is a common occurrence, people are taking others’ unused meds.

“They can fall into the wrong hands very easily so it’s really important to take back those unused medications, make sure family members or friends in your house safe.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, St. Francois County has the fourth-highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in the state. St. Francois County also has the 65th highest opioid prescribing rate in the nation.

According to the National Institute of Health, in 2017, there were 952 overdose deaths­­­ involving opioids in Missouri — a rate of 16.5 deaths per 100,000 persons and higher than the national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 persons. The greatest increase in opioid deaths occurred among cases involving synthetic opioids -- mainly fentanyl-- with an elevenfold increase from 56 deaths in 2012 to 618 in 2017. Heroin-involved deaths and those related to prescription opioids have remained steady in recent years.

In 2017, Missouri providers wrote 71.8 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons compared to the average U.S. rate of 58.7 prescriptions for every 100 persons. Overall, this represents a less than 10 percent decline in Missouri opioid prescriptions since 2006 (CDC).

The Centers for Disease Control has identified 220 counties at risk of outbreaks of HIV and/or hepatitis C as a result of the opioid epidemic. Missouri counties within the 220 identified, and their position on the list, include:

  • Reynolds County, 55
  • Madison County, 58
  • St. Francois County, 69
  • Cedar County, 107
  • Iron County, 117
  • Wayne County, 119
  • Washington County, 130

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

