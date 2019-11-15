Officials confirm cases of whooping cough at Camelot facility

Health officials are monitoring four cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at Camelot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Farmington.
According to the St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC), there have been four confirmed cases at the facility since earlier this month.
The facility reported the first case immediately after diagnosis and has been cooperating with SFCHC and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to ensure treatment for those affected and to prevent any further spread of the illness.
As an additional precaution, Camelot has posted information for visitors, so they are aware of the recent diagnosis and steps to prevent any further exposure.
“We are continuing to monitor the situation,” said SFCHC Communicable Disease Nurse Tiffany Roth. “We have worked with the facility to contact anyone that may have been exposed and everyone has received vaccination or treatment as necessary.
“Pertussis can affect people of all ages. But it can be very serious, even deadly, for babies, the elderly, or anyone with a weakened immune system.”
Anytime health care workers confirm the diagnosis of a highly contagious disease, they report the information to government health officials who will then take the appropriate steps to prevent an outbreak.
“Once we were made aware of the diagnosis, we immediately contacted the local and state authorities and took the necessary steps to ensure our residents, staff, and families were also notified of the situation,” said Camelot Administrator Becky Fox. “We have appreciated all that have assisted our staff in following through on the necessary precautions to limit exposure. At this point, we are not aware of any other cases reported and continue to monitor the situation.”
Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium, Bordetella pertussis. Whooping cough is often thought of as a disease of the past, but unfortunately, it’s still common in the U.S, according to health officials.
There are many factors contributing to the current resurgence of whooping cough.
While offering protection, the whooping cough vaccines used now do not last as long as healthcare professionals would like. Officials say that raised awareness, along with better tests to diagnose patients, has contributed to an increase in the number of whooping cough cases being diagnosed and reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe. After cough fits, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths, which result in a “whooping” sound.
Early symptoms can last for one to two weeks and usually include runny nose; a low-grade fever (generally minimal throughout the course of the disease); mild, occasional cough; and apnea – a pause in breathing (in babies). After two weeks, the cough becomes more persistent and can be severe enough to cause vomiting during or after coughing fits.
Pertussis spreads from person to person. People with pertussis usually spread the disease to another person by coughing or sneezing or by spending a lot of time near another person where they share breathing space. Many babies who get pertussis are infected by older siblings, parents, or caregivers who might not even know they have the disease.
Infected people are most contagious up to about two weeks after the cough begins. Antibiotics may shorten the amount of time someone is contagious.
The best protection against whooping cough is the whooping cough vaccine, according to statistical data.
Health officials advise that babies, teens, adults, and pregnant women need to be vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended schedule.
“Other ways to prevent the spread of pertussis are to cough into your elbow, stay home when you’re sick, and to seek medical attention if you have a cough that lasts longer than two weeks, said Roth.
For more information about pertussis visit www.cdc.gov/whoopingcough or contact the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947.
For further information regarding Camelot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, contact Administrator Becky Fox at 573-756-8911.
