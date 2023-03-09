In honor of March being National Nutrition Month, St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) dietitians are hosting a food drive. From now until March 31, donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted at the health center located at 1025 W Main St., Park Hills.

WIC Coordinator Cate Reando said, with spring around the corner, the dietitians decided it would be a great time for families to clean out pantries and donate any extra non-perishable foods.

This is the first time the health center is hosting the food drive, but Reando said, if this year is successful it could be something the center does on a yearly basis.

All donations will be taken to area housing shelters.

“We know that those who are utilizing shelters may struggle financially with purchasing foods,” said Reando. “Residents of these facilities are working hard to find solid ground, so if the process of shipping for food can be made easier for them, that gives them more time to focus on other areas of their lives.”

Reando is hoping people are moved to donate canned fruits, vegetables, beans, canned fish and chicken, peanut butter, cereals, and other items that can provide high nutritional value. Also accepted would be items that can help flavor food such as spices, sauces, oils and seasoning packets. She pointed out, some shelters have community kitchens that let residents cook meals for themselves.

This month is the 50th anniversary of National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign created in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future,” which Reando defined as a focus on sustainable eating. This includes thinking about the environment when someone shops, prepares and eats food.

The St. Francois County Health Center is located at 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If there are questions, Reando can be contacted at 573-431-1947 ext. 104.