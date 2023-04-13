In the interest of helping those with chronic disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or mobility issues, St. Francois County Health Center is offering free classes in the coming weeks that are focused on bringing people together and giving them the information they can use to manage their health challenges.

The classes offered by the center include Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management, and Walk with Ease.

"We've been out and about in the community, organizing these classes," said Linda Ragsdale, health center director, during a recent St. Francois County Community Partnership meeting. "They're open to everybody."

The Walk With Ease class starts on Monday, and will meet Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Desloge Family Ministry Center, 411 North Harding St. During the class, students will keep a walking diary, discuss proper footwear, learn about arthritis, and learn basic walking patterns.

"This class is great for anybody who may have problems walking," Ragsdale said. "It's kind of like an exercise class, but we walk and give them tips for a healthy lifestyle."

During the Chronic Disease Self-Management class, students will learn how to develop a program to fit their needs. The lessons are designed to help people living with arthritis, asthma, lupus, fibromyalgia, heart disease, diabetes, COPD, emphysema, and several other chronic health conditions.

Topics covered during the class include managing symptoms, stress, and fatigue; looking at the role of nutrition and exercise in disease management; dealing with difficult emotions; effective problem solving; and forming partnerships with your health care team.

The class will start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue to meet at that time on Wednesdays, through May 24, at the Faith Cowboy Church, 6108 East Outer Rd. in Desloge.

The Diabetes Self-Management class is a six-week program designed to help those affected by diabetes, including family members and caregivers. Ragsdale said the class is intended to teach the skills necessary to effectively manage symptoms. This program can be combined with other diabetes programs and treatments, and is recognized by the American Diabetes Association.

There are three sessions of the Diabetes Self-Management Classes, with the first starting this Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and continuing through the next six Thursdays meeting at Parkland Health Mart in Desloge. The second group of classes starts on May 25 at 10:30 a.m. and will go through June 29, also on Thursdays at the Farmington Public Library. The last class starts July 6 and runs through August 10, also on Thursdays, and is at 1:30 p.m. at the Park Hills Public Library.

Classes are also offered for arthritis exercise, taught by Aquatic Exercise Association-trained program leaders Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Desloge.

All classes are free to the public. To register for a class or receive more information about the classes, the St. Francois County Health Center can be reached at 573-431-1947 ext. 110 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.