Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital is hosting its 24th annual Women's Health Fest, located at 800 Ste. Genevieve Drive, on Saturday. Starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m., this year’s theme is “2023 For Me.”

Tina Scruggs-Poston, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital’s marketing and community relations director, said more than 450 women attend the fair every year. For the last two years, it was virtual due to the pandemic, but this year, it's in-person.

“It has always been a great way to get health information out to the women of our community,” Scruggs-Poston said. “It is their chance to learn about new standards of health care for women and what the Hospital has to offer.”

Along with learning about women’s health, there is a chance to win cash. SGCMH Medical Staff and Lakenan Insurance are sponsoring a grand prize of $3,000 to be shared equally among six winning participants at the end of the fair.

Women can attend a wide variety of events, vendors, and screenings during the morning and early afternoon. More than 50 vendors are currently planned to line the hallways of the hospital, and Scruggs-Posten recently said more vendors were still registering. Providers and practitioners will be available throughout the event to answer questions.

Admission to the fair and all of its presentations is free. The presentations, all of which are in the Education Conference room, start at 9 a.m. with one every hour until the end. The first will be about Bone Health, presented by Nurse Practitioner Robert Bohnert. Following at 10 a.m. is the presentation on Genetic Testing with Nurse Practitioners Mary Crecelius and Debbie Raney. At 11 a.m. is a Cardiac Health event with Dr. Matthew Bosner, cardiologist, and Morgan Ritter, a nurse practitioner. The final presentation for the day is at noon with OB-GYN Dr. Hannah Kertz, who will focus on Women’s Health.

In addition to presentations by medical professionals, fitness events are being offered like the cardio drum class at 8 a.m., and a 9 a.m. yoga class with Lori Schultz. Both cardio events are in the Old Med Surg/Physical Therapy Room.

To focus even more on women’s health, the hospital is offering a host of different screenings for which people can register. Free blood pressure testing, pulmonary function tests, grip strength evaluations with Mid America Rehab, CT lung cancer and bone dentistry screenings will be available and billed to insurance.

A few of the screenings cost money. A fit screening will be available, which looks at total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides, for $40, while a heart score screening is $75. A TriSCAN PAC screening— a set of three advanced ultrasound scans that detect plaque buildup in the veins of the arms and legs, the abdominal aorta and the carotid arteries — is $199.

There’s even a section for pampering, with hair stylists, massage therapists, beauty and relaxation stations, cooking demos, and a flower bar from Buy the Bunch. Women will be able to walk through a special Garden of Healthy Choices flower garden sponsored by County Do-It and Simply Amazing Weddings, and they'll have the chance to learn about lifestyle medicine and a fresh foods prescription program among other healthy eating information. After walking through the garden, the women will receive a packet of seeds to plant in their own gardens.

For more information on the health fair, visit the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital website.