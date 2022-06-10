State shares numbers for opioid deaths, ER visits

Listen to a police scanner very often and you’ll notice the grim regularity with which emergency personnel must respond to reported overdoses.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has developed an interactive dashboard showing data regarding fatal and nonfatal overdoses, where they occurred in the state and the demographic makeup of those who overdosed. And while the results for the Parkland are not quite as bad as other areas of the state, they’re still not great.

Missouri in 2020 had the highest number of fatal drug overdoses to date, with a total of 1,878 deaths, a 19% increase from 2019, and 1,375 of these deaths involved opioids. Following national trends, drug overdoses have become an epidemic in Missouri over the past decade, with the Show-Me State ranking 32nd in the nation for drug overdose death rates in 2020.

Among adults aged 18-44 in Missouri, drug overdose is the leading cause of death, and more than 70% of all drug overdose deaths in the state involve opioids. The opioid class of drugs includes heroin, fentanyl, methadone, morphine, oxycodone and many other prescription and non-prescription pain relievers.

“The opioid crisis is an issue only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paula Nickelson, DHSS acting director. “This is a health crisis that knows no bounds – it affects all genders, races and ages in both rural and urban communities. Our efforts at the state level to combat opioid misuse and overdose include monitoring and prevention strategies designed to improve data quality, inform decision making and implement targeted interventions.”

The new dashboard shows a sharp increase in recent years of deaths, from those involving heroin (with no synthetic opioids present) to deaths involving synthetic opioids. Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and its analogs, were involved in 1,204 drug overdose deaths in 2020 in Missouri. The 2020 figure is nearly seven times higher than the 2015 count of 179 synthetic opioid-involved deaths.

DHSS officials indicate they’re working on several strategies and activities, with some currently underway and some in development. The efforts are supported through the Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which began in 2019.

Most of the local numbers reported here were compiled for the years 2018-2020 as listed on the dashboard.

No counties in the Parkland made any Top 10 lists for highest per-capita fatal overdoses of all counties in Missouri. Still, St. Francois County had 71 fatal overdoses for the years 2018-20; Iron County, 8; Madison County, 10; Ste. Genevieve County, 17; and Washington County, 28.

The dashboard also measures non-lethal overdoses by county.

Three Parkland counties made the Top 10 list for the highest, non-fatal drug-overdose visits to the ER based on per-capita data that was sorted by rates for the years 2018-20. St. Francois County was third highest — after St. Louis City and Franklin County. Washington County was sixth and Iron County was 10th.

Drilling down those visits to the ER, St. Francois County was fifth of the 10 counties with the highest opioid-induced visits to the ER. For the three-year period covered, 221 non-fatal heroin overdoses were listed compared with 25 for Iron County, 13 for Madison County, 32 for Ste. Genevieve County and 58 for Washington County.

St. Francois County's rates were also higher than any other Parkland counties for heroin, coming in eighth out of the top 10 counties with the highest ER heroin visits for years 2018-2020: St. Francois, 101; Iron County, 9; Madison County, 6; Ste. Genevieve County, 15; and Washington County, 21.

Non-heroin opioids — like oxycodone — seem to be popular in St. Francois County, which came in sixth of the top 10 counties with the highest per-capita ER, non-heroin opioid visits, with Iron County coming in 10th: St. Francois, 120; Iron, 16; Madison, 7; Ste. Genevieve, 17; and Washington, 37.

Iron County was second of the top 10 counties with the highest ER stimulant and opioid visits for the years 2018-20, and Washington County was eighth. Madison County had zero ER visits for that class of drugs.

View the drug overdose dashboard at health.mo.gov/data/opioids, or visit Time2ActMissouri.com for more information or resources.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

