Wind and cold temperatures made an early morning fire on Friday a little more difficult for area crews to handle.

At 4:05 a.m., crews were dispatched to 4449 Hazel Run Road in northeastern St. Francois County. Big River Fire Chief Dave Pratte said the department responded and arrived on the scene at 4:20 a.m. to a residential structure fire with heavy flames throughout the attic.

Once on scene, Pratte called for a second alarm and requested three additional tankers respond to help fight the blaze

There was a woman at home at the time of the fire, and she was helped from the structure by St. Francois County Sheriff’s deputies before fire crews arrived.

Pratte said the structure was older and had many additions added over time, which complicated efforts and required extended time on scene by the firefighting crews. Hotspots were still being found extinguished at 9 a.m.

The weather did not help the situation as winds moved the smoke, blocking visibility, and with the dipping temperatures, ice began forming.

“The smoke had the driveway and road completely blocked, so it was a tremendous amount of work to get the trucks in and get personnel on the upper side of that fire and start attacking it,” Pratte said.

There were no human injuries, but there were three pet fatalities, all dogs.

Multiple area departments and fire districts provided mutual aid to Big River, including Bismarck, Doe Run, Farmington, Wolf Creek, Terre Du Lac, Desloge, De Soto Rural, Festus, Jefferson R-7, Weingarten, Goose Creek, and Potosi.

Pratte said the house is a total loss. The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.