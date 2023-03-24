Ed Reggi has been entertaining audiences for more than 20 years, and now he’s coming to the Parkland.

Reggi and the Paper Slip Theater of St. Louis will be at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater on Saturday for a 7 p.m. show. There will also be an open improvisation workshop at 3 p.m. Saturday. This workshop is free and open to all ages.

Saturday evening’s performance will be like the popular TV comedy series “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” a spontaneous improvisational comedy that has been on TV for almost 30 years.

For Saturday’s show, the audience will see Reggi and the Paper Slip Theater perform popular and new improv games which all use suggestions from the audience.

“Saturday’s show will be funny and very interactive,” said Reggi. “I also always tell my audiences that everyone can enjoy our shows because it’s not geared toward just adults or only kids. It’s meant for all ages, and everyone will enjoy the show.”

Reggi is a professional stage actor who is a nationally recognized and award-winning improv actor who brings his unique style to the stage and schools and communities across the region.

“I have spent the past 20 years making my audiences reflect, wonder and think about my choices,” said Reggi. “I’m motivated by the choices performers make, particularly the decisions made and the truth discovered while performing our stories.”

Reggi is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up only a few blocks from the NBC Brooklyn studios. He attended a performing arts high school and knew at an early age that he wanted to be in TV. In fact, he would frequently sneak into the NBC studios.

“They eventually allowed me to watch what was being made,” said Reggi. “I hung on the television set for years and began becoming interested in the entire process. That’s what eventually led me to take acting lessons. It also opened my world up to stage acting.”

Reggi earned his bachelor’s degree in fine arts and started doing tours and summer stock theatre across the country.

After one of his tours ended, he was in Chicago when his friends recommended that he audition for Second City, the well-known and respected improvisational comedy enterprise. But Reggi didn’t know much about it at the time, other than Second City was the place many “Saturday Night Live” actors were from.

“So, I went and the rest was history as they say,” said Reggi.

Besides living in New York, Reggi has lived in the Midwest and moved to St. Louis to attend Fontbonne University in 1990. He was immediately blown away by the intimacy at the college and everywhere he went in St. Louis.

“I didn’t feel like a number or part of a big machine that you can never stop,” he said. “I felt like people heard me and appreciated my voice.”

His degree was interrupted by working in various roles, but he was able to finish his degree in theatre education from the historic Mississippi University for Women.

“Who would have known going back to college at 49 was something I would do?” he said. “But I am glad I did it because it taught me so much about who I am as an artist and as a teacher which is a big part of my life.”

Reggi is a lifelong storyteller who has the stories to prove it. With two decades of unique experiences, it’s clear that this Emmy award-winning voiceover actor and Emmy-nominated TV producer loves being on stage.

Currently, he’s finishing his master’s degree in theatre education with the plan to transition his career into more teaching in the classroom and less traveling for weekly performances.

“I’m looking forward to traveling into the classroom and transporting my students into their desire to pursue performing,” he said. “I hope to use all my experiences to mentor the next generation of performers.”

Don’t miss Reggi’s performance Saturday at MAC. Purchase tickets at https://checkout.square.site/buy/WZYNOMTUDTHVZKRTF7AJU5FX. Tickets are $10 at the door at the college’s Fine Arts Theater or online ($10.61 with website fee).