$1 million in additional assistance available for Ameren Missouri customers

With inflation causing more households to feel a financial pinch, Ameren Missouri has added $1 million to its Clean Slate fund, a program that helps eligible moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh.

“The Clean Slate program has been highly effective, helping thousands of families who often don’t qualify for state and federal assistance,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. “We are excited to donate this additional $1 million to offer more customers a path to get back on track. We hope to alleviate some of the financial strain many families are currently navigating while helping them stay cool and safe in the summer heat.”

Ameren Missouri recently expanded Clean Slate eligibility and introduced an even lower payment threshold to further support customers. Customers are now required to pay just 10% of their past-due balance rather than the previous 25% participation requirement, and the Clean Slate program will cover the remaining overdue sum.

To be eligible for Clean Slate, customers must meet the following requirements:

Household income up to 300% of the federal poverty level (income chart). For example, customers in a four-person household with income up to $79,500 annually are eligible to apply.

Pay 10% of the past-due balance.

Experiencing financial hardship.

Have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due, on a payment agreement or in need of reconnection.

Customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to a community action agency before their balance becomes unmanageable and funds are exhausted.

Those local agencies, spread across Missouri, administer the Clean Slate program and determine eligibility. A full list of administering agencies is available at AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate or by calling Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583.

Ameren Missouri has previously pledged more than $5.4 million to the Clean Slate program, including a new fund this year specifically for natural gas customers.

In addition to the Clean Slate program, other assistance programs can help customers save money and manage their bills, including:

Keeping Current: A payment assistance program that helps customers make paying their energy bill more affordable. It includes a monthly bill credit, along with help to reduce the total amount the customer owes.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): A federally funded program that assists customers with an income at or below 60% of the state median income level to pay their energy bills.

Weatherization: A program for income-eligible homeowners and renters to make qualified, energy-efficient improvements to a home, including caulking, water heater jackets, weather stripping and insulation.

Clean Slate participants are often eligible for more than one assistance program. For more information about energy assistance options, visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.