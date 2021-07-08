10-year-old going for second national title

“At 6, we had a draft horse and she decided she was going to ride that draft horse on our farm. She took off, and the saddle and the bridle all by herself and did a great job. We hooked up with Christy and Denny Herbst with Herbst Farms and she started taking her first riding lessons at the age of 7. From there it has escalated to every day she has to be at the barn.”

According to Mecey, she tried to lower Karrington’s expectations for last year’s championship in Oklahoma City.

“On the way down, I kept telling her that we were doing this for experience,” Mecey said. “You’re 8 years old and going to be competing against kids all over the United States. We’re going there for an experience for you to learn. She worked really hard, and she went in the class, and she did really well. She came out the National Working Hunter Cross Rail champion last year.

“We have competed at the Regional Working Hunter Championships in 2021, in Tunica, Mississippi. She’s a region working hunter champion there, which qualifies for her to go to nationals this year. Because of COVID, they said, ‘you don’t really need to qualify, but we did.’ Then she went to regional 11 championships in dressage and sport horse in Springfield, Illinois. She won both of her dressage classes and her sport horse classes there.”