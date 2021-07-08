10-year-old going for second national title

Karrington Mecey, daughter of Todd and Tina Mecey of rural Farmington, may only be 10 years old, but she’s already won a national championship in an equestrian sport that calls for an incredible amount of skill and grace.
Although Karrington lives in the Farmington School District, it has allowed her to do virtual school because she has an auto-immune deficiency.
“It’s kind of like homeschooled, but she did it through Farmington,” Mecey said. “She was a fourth grader last year and going to be in fifth grade this year.”
Last July, the youngster made her first appearance at the Youth & Mid-Summer Arabian & Half-Arabian National Championship Horse Show at Oklahoma City’s Jim Norick Arena, where she walked away with the 2020 national championship in the Arabian Hunter Division. Now, she’s preparing to return to the 2021 national championship being held July 13-15, also at the Jim Norick Arena, where she intends to defend her title.
According to her mother, Karrington’s love for horses developed early.
“When she was in pre-kindergarten, she told the teacher she wanted to be a horsey rider,” Mecey said. “She didn’t want to be a vet, a doctor, or anything like that. They put the poster up on the wall with the list of what they wanted to be when they grew up and hers was a horsey rider.
“At 6, we had a draft horse and she decided she was going to ride that draft horse on our farm. She took off, and the saddle and the bridle all by herself and did a great job. We hooked up with Christy and Denny Herbst with Herbst Farms and she started taking her first riding lessons at the age of 7. From there it has escalated to every day she has to be at the barn.”
According to Mecey, she tried to lower Karrington’s expectations for last year’s championship in Oklahoma City.
“On the way down, I kept telling her that we were doing this for experience,” Mecey said. “You’re 8 years old and going to be competing against kids all over the United States. We’re going there for an experience for you to learn. She worked really hard, and she went in the class, and she did really well. She came out the National Working Hunter Cross Rail champion last year.
“We have competed at the Regional Working Hunter Championships in 2021, in Tunica, Mississippi. She’s a region working hunter champion there, which qualifies for her to go to nationals this year. Because of COVID, they said, ‘you don’t really need to qualify, but we did.’ Then she went to regional 11 championships in dressage and sport horse in Springfield, Illinois. She won both of her dressage classes and her sport horse classes there.”
When it comes to the success, her daughter has had in her exemplary results at competition, Mecey gives much of the credit to the horses her daughter rides.
"Karrington has really good horses, and we need to give credit to Christy and Denny Herbst, as well as Kari, Tony and Kathryn Lewis of Kare Free Farms,” she said. “They’ve been allowing Karrington to ride their national champion horses too. Because of the Herbst and Kare Free farms' horses, she gets to compete at a national level and win.”
