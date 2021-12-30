 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

$100,000 Scratchers Prize won on Christmas Eve in Bismarck

  • 0
Lottery

A Bismarck woman uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Super Crossword Tripler” Scratchers ticket on Christmas Eve.

She claimed her prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Dec. 27.

The winning ticket was sold at Roy’s 10, 600 Center St., in Bismarck.

“Super Crossword Tripler” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two remaining top prizes of $100,000 and one additional $30,000 second prize.

In FY21, players in St. Francois County won more than $13.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $4.8 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News