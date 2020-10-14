113 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The last case update was Friday, since the health center was closed on Monday.

There are now 402 active cases in St. Francois County, 73 of which are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 38 of which are associated with long-term care facilities. Hospitalizations have gone up by one since Friday’s report.

Since March 22, there have been 2,711 total cases.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported six new cases. The county now has 27 active cases, 286 total cases, and 13 total probable cases.

On Wednesday, the health department also reported the following exposure: Sirros Restaurant in Ste. Genevieve, Oct. 8, 5:30-7 p.m., monitor for symptoms through Oct. 22.

The Madison County Health Department reported 12 new cases. There are 78 active cases in the county and 469 total cases.

The Iron County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 162 cases and 23 active cases.

As of Tuesday, according to the health department, Washington County has 112 active cases and 694 total cases, up 22 since Friday. The health department also reported the county’s 14th COVID-related death on Friday.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

