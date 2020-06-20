12 grads reflect on the year

Coleman said her class grew close this year, more than they ever thought possible. She and most of the seniors have attended Kingston since the first day of kindergarten.

All along, Coleman said the biggest accomplishment for her would be to put on her cap and gown and walk across the stage. Her family and friends have been waiting for this just as much as she had.

“Kingston is a second home for us and we have all shed a few tears about the situation,” she said. “We were all still hoping for a graduation and a prom and that all of my classmates hang in this together.”

She was ready for everyone to finally say “we did it and to have a sigh of relief.”

“It broke my heart to take a huge toll on all of us,” Coleman said.

Through it all, she has had plenty of support.

“My mom has been my best supporter,” she said. “She has told me ever since I was so young to keep pushing forward no matter what. She has told me she wishes more than anything that she could change the way my senior year has been going, but the situation was out of her control.”

She said her dad had also been praying for the Class of 2020.