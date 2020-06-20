12 grads reflect on the year

“Your life is your story and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfill your own purpose and potential.”
This quote by actress Kerry Washington couldn’t be more true for the Class of 2020. This was their year. It was supposed to be one of the best years of their lives.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 played a frustrating role in these high school seniors’ lives by not allowing them to be able to finish their 12th-grade year as planned.
Some missed out on prom; final band and choir competitions and concerts; theatrical performances; art shows; academic contests; and more. Senior spring athletes missed playing sports during their final year of high school.
But these seniors did not let a pandemic shutter their dreams. These are the kids who were born in the shadow of the tragedy of Sept. 11. They are resilient, innovative and positive. They have kept their heads held high and have shown this pandemic does not define them.
This year has not been what they originally envisioned. They have worked 13 years so they could walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Many of the Class of 2020 has made lemonade out of lemons. They realize this pandemic has only been a tiny portion of their school career.
They are our hope for the future.
North County
Julia Christopher, a senior at North County High School, said her senior year was “going amazing.” She made many new friends with underclassmen and became close with many of her teachers and staff.
“I did not expect to open up to so many people my senior year,” she said, “but I did.”
Christopher accomplished many things including becoming class president, and getting involved with the school yearbook for the first time. She had an “exceptional senior basketball season.”
This was followed up with her acceptance letter from Mineral Area College and a spot on the college’s basketball team.
By opening up and experiencing different things and meeting new people, Christopher said she became her true self, learned many things about herself and grew as a person.
After the school closures began, Christopher said it was difficult to communicate through a phone screen. She missed out on watching her friends play spring sports. She missed her end-of-the-year awards banquet and senior days. Her basketball all-star game was postponed. The yearbook is at a standstill.
Teachers sent emails to check on their students and underclassmen gave “constant love and support” to the seniors.
Christopher was “staying busy and going on, not allowing this virus to end my senior year.”
“I am not one who loves the thought of being in school or having to wake up at 7 a.m. to sit in a history class but I have never wanted to go to school so bad,” she said. “I have realized that I have taken high school for granted and I think that this pandemic has shown me what high school really meant to me.”
She said she would “do anything to be able to walk in those halls again and see my teachers or classmates, sit in class and hear one more lecture, attend one more pep assembly or watch one more game.”
Christopher has been emotional and sad about not being able to see some of her younger friends for the last time.
“It has been extremely difficult not being able to make memories for the last time with the people that I love,” she said.
Christopher said the biggest disappointment for her was missing out on her senior trips. The best surprise during this pandemic was finding out the community was allowing them to have a parade.
“Everyone came to watch and it was so humbling,” she said. “People also put up banners representing us and we have been featured on billboards.
She said, “My family and friends along with the community have made sure we could still have our prom (June 20) and graduation (June 23).
She offered advice to fellow seniors and underclassmen: “Think positive and positive things will happen to you.”
She said to stay occupied and “reminisce on your moments that you shared with others throughout high school. Keep moving forward and do not worry about things that you cannot control.”
The school nurse helped Christopher to realize that even with every terrible thing that has happened, one should always focus on the good.
“If you focus on the good things that are happening in your life, it will be hard to remember the bad.”
Christopher and her best friend Jillian Wruck use humor to cope with the virus by making jokes to lighten the mood.
Christopher’s parents, Deion and Kathy, told her to focus on “anything but the virus. They have suggested I stay occupied and worry about others rather than myself and that I need to not worry about things I cannot control and think positively.”
She concluded, “My heart goes out to every senior.”
Ste. Genevieve
Ste. Genevieve High School senior Coy Flieg will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to major in business administration.
His senior year went well until the virus hit. Until then, he played three sports and was involved in Student Council.
He did enjoy having more free time and taking on responsibilities. His biggest challenge academically this year was keeping up with constant school work and completing work for his two college classes.
Overall, Flieg said he handled the pandemic well.
“My biggest disappointment is that baseball and softball are able to have their seasons but not track,” he said. “My graduation is Saturday. Prom is Friday.”
He said the community gave him a sign with his name on it to celebrate his graduation and everyone has “shown a lot of sympathy toward my class’s situation.”
He offered advice to other seniors: “take deep breaths and it will all be OK.”
West County
Makenzie Simily, a senior at West County High School, is already attending classes at Jefferson College in Hillsboro to start on her career path to be an occupational therapist.
Earlier during her senior year, Simily earned all-conference and all-district in volleyball.
“We hung a small school conference banner in basketball and achieved many of the goals we had as a team,” she said.
Even though Simily was hired part-time at Walmart in Potosi, she was still able to juggle her work with school and sports and earned a place on the honor roll.
“Before the closure of school, I accomplished many things I am proud of and can’t wait to get back into school to accomplish more,” she said.
In reflecting over the last three months, Simily said the virus took away a lot from all of the seniors.
“We didn’t get to enjoy these last few months in high school together before we go our separate ways,” she said. “We aren’t getting to play our spring sports, and we haven’t had prom, senior skip day, athletic banquet, or even graduation.”
Simily stayed positive by studying while her school was closed. She completed projects at home, worked and spent time with family. She said she did her best to stay positive and avoid leaving the house unless necessary.
Although she hoped to return to school to experience “a great softball season,” she continued to work hard to complete the rest of her school year. She wanted to “graduate side by side with all my best friends.”
Not being in school has been hard and she’s worried she has missed out on her education.
“I will succeed in college though,” she said, “and I miss sports and have missed hanging out with my friends and of course seeing all my wonderful teachers.”
For Simily and the other West County graduates, graduation was held Friday night in a first-ever outdoor ceremony. Prom is tentatively planned for July 25.
“My advice to not just the seniors but everyone,” said Simily, “is to keep your head held high, care and have respect for others, stay positive, and work together (from at least six feet away and in groups of fewer than 10). But seriously, we will get through this if we stay positive!”
She said, “This is our year and we got this!”
Potosi
Potosi High School senior Garrett Eye will be attending Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to major in art. He found his passion for making YouTube videos for his channel GareTheBear and will pursue this as part of his studies at SEMO.
At Potosi, Eye made memories with friends that the pandemic can never take from him. Unfortunately, the virus did strip schools of students playing spring sports. He missed out on playing tennis.
Although it was tough by not being at school, Eye said he stayed positive by focusing on his passions outside of school including pursuing his dream of becoming a YouTube content creator. He put in a lot of extra time to create quality video content for his channel, which he hopes to grow to a full-time channel one day.
As for not returning to school, Eye said each person experienced different emotions. He enjoyed the extended opportunity to do other things such as relaxing and creating YouTube videos.
“Some have been very sad and just wanted it all back to normal,” he said, “whereas others, including myself, are glad that it ended so we can get an early start on our next chapter of life.”
Potosi’s graduation is June 27. Prom was scheduled for Saturday.
“In my circle, I haven’t really been as celebrated just because my family and friends are all realistic in saying this chapter is done, it’s time for the next one.”
He said he and his family are preparing for him to attend college as well as “setting up for YouTube success.”
“I believe I speak for all of the senior class when I say I would like to have a proper graduation,” he said. “Above anything else, we’ve all dreamt about the day we walk across the stage and get handed our diploma. That is the ultimate goal so I would say we all, at least, want that.”
He concluded by offering one piece of advice: “Stay positive. We as the young generation need to find positives in this situation and build on it.”
Eye said, “I love my class of seniors and I’m proud of how we’ve all dealt with the trying times we’re living in as well as the ones to come.”
Fredericktown
Madison Bowman is a senior at Fredericktown and plans to attend MAC to become an EMT and then a paramedic. She was recently awarded a Rotary Club scholarship to help pay for college.
Bowman played softball for three years and would have finished her last year of school playing the sport if she’d been given the chance. They had great previous seasons and made many wonderful memories. She also played basketball this school year for the first time since her freshman year. She also missed out on this year’s soccer season.
“My senior year was pretty laid-back,” she said. “I had mostly easy classes that I really enjoyed.”
Besides sports, Bowman also misses her kindergarteners who she got to see every day while she completed hours for the A+ program.
She said staying positive has not been easy during this pandemic.
“I never imagined my senior year turning out like this,” she said, “but it’s a whole lot easier for me to be positive when I meditate on the fact that I’m very fortunate to have a happy and healthy family, technology to talk to my friends on, and a great school district that will do anything they can to make this year great despite the circumstances.”
Bowman said she was hopeful all along that she’d have a prom, senior barbecue and graduation. She was also looking forward to the senior walk-through of all the schools.
Even though the students missed out on nearly three months of school together, Bowman said they “still have each other and the memories we share together.”
In addition to completing her own work while school was closed, she helped her seven younger siblings with their homework. She especially enjoyed helping her brother Joseph, a kindergartener.
Bowman and Fredericktown’s Class of 2020 seniors graduated Thursday evening.
Before the event, she said, “I see a lot of people comment about how graduation is not a big deal, seniors are just being selfish and they only walk across a stage for 10 seconds,” she said. “But to us, the graduating, it means so much more.”
Bowman said graduation is truly a “celebration of finishing a chapter in our life and starting a new one. We have worked hard for the last 12 years to get to this moment and it seems as if all of the hard work was for nothing.”
She said she’s imagined she would walk across the stage in front of everyone, see the looks of all of her family members and feel an incredible sense of accomplishment.
Through it all, Bowman’s parents Danny and Missy, told her “sometimes things don’t always work out the way we thought they should and to try to make the best out of this situation. They also told me to trust God and pray about it.”
Farmington
Madeline Buerck said her senior year at Farmington High School was her favorite year of high school.
“I think there is a sort of realization you have once you get near the end of something,” she said, “where you start appreciating things more than before. I can say I was very appreciative for everything I was able to experience this past year.”
Among some of her proudest accomplishments were starting a school-wide recycling committee with peers; working with Mr. Wadlow’s special education students through the A+ program; raising $1,720 for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks with Key Club; and earning the Kiwanis Youth Leadership Award.
Buerck also hosted a Chilean exchange student at school during the day. The student lived with Brandon and Courtney McIntyre for about a month. Buerck also hung out with her after school and on the weekends.
“Getting to meet someone from across the world was such an amazing experience,” said Buerck. “We formed a real friendship and it was difficult to see her go.”
Then when her school was suddenly closed in March, Buerck was “super upset and disappointed.”
“But that only lasted for so long before I realized how lucky I am,” she said. “Yes, I was disappointed to not be able to say goodbye to all of my teachers and peers, but it’s better that myself and others are alive and healthy, which I am so grateful for.”
The best part of the abrupt school closings was getting more time with her family. Her brother Ethan attends the University of Missouri-Columbia and was able to come home “for probably the last time. My family was all together under one roof.”
She said they had so much time together, something they don’t normally have, and it was a very special time for the Buercks.
Buerck is a competitive dancer. She trains at two different studios as well as within a pre-professional company. She usually spends 20-30 hours a week training and travelling for dance. When COVID-19 hit, her studios and training was temporarily shut down and dance competitions were postponed or canceled.
“Dance means so much to me, and to lose my senior year and all of my “lasts” is honestly heartbreaking,” she said.
Dance is such an important part of her life that Buerck plans to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s dance conservatory to earn a degree in dance with minors in communications and English.
When nearly everything in her life came to a halt, Buerck said, “At first, I selfishly was pretty mad at the coronavirus for taking a lot of experiences away from me, but I realized there is so much to be grateful for.” That helped her to stay positive and accepted the fact she has zero control over the situation.
“Ultimately, keeping my family and I healthy is much more important than being able to attend a school dance, so I am just grateful to be able to survive this situation,” she said.
Not being at school was difficult for Buerck because she is an extrovert and thrives from social situations.
“It is safe to say I’ve gone a little stir crazy not being able to see my friends,” she said. “I love the classroom setting. I also missed the routine of things and not being able to do many of the things I love.”
“There has been so much done by my friends, family, teachers, community and class leaders to celebrate our class,” she said. “I cannot thank everyone enough for what they have done for me and the Class of 2020.”
Her parents, David and Sarah, have been supportive throughout the situation. From the beginning, they taught their children that even though their losses from the coronavirus “are valid, at least we have not lost our lives or the lives of someone we love.”
Buerck said, “Because of you all, this year has felt complete and I could not be more grateful.”
For her fellow seniors, she offered a bit of encouragement: “Optimize the situation. Everything happens for a reason, and the Class of 2020 will overcome this. Recognize what you cannot change but make the most out of what you can.”
A pastor told her, “Whatever is stressing, worrying or scaring you, trust that God cares about that issue even more than you could understand.”
Buerck said, “Whatever you believe in, it is important to realize that some things are out of your control and you must trust that they happen for a reason.”
Farmington’s prom was Saturday. A senior parade will be held June 27. Graduation is set for July 18.
Valley R-6
Carleigh Jackson, a senior at Valley R-6, will attend MAC next year to major in elementary education.
She said her senior year was so much fun and has many new friends and great memories from it. From jokes and laughs at the lunch table to playing her last volleyball game, walking in homecoming, cheering at her last game, and simply writing silly stories in class with her best friend. All of these memories are some she will forever cherish.
Throughout her school’s closure, Jackson stayed positive throughout the chaos of the pandemic by reminding herself “God is, has been, and always will be in control over everything we go through.”
She kept herself busy by spending time with her family, organizing her room, playing her ukulele and not focusing on the negative.
The two things she most wanted – prom and graduation – are now happening June 27 and July 11 respectively.
Jackson said her teachers told their students they would do “whatever it takes” to host a graduation and prom for them.
Now Jackson will get to experience both and she couldn’t be more excited or grateful.
She and her family will be taking a special Disney World and beach trip together next summer to celebrate her graduation. They had to reschedule the trip due to the coronavirus.
Jackson offered advice to the Class of 2021 seniors: “Be active in as many of the clubs and sports as you can. In the moment it may be exhausting but they will end up being some of your most fond memories of high school.”
She also said for them to “have fun but also remember to take school seriously. Time flies by so soak up as much of high school as you can. Be friends with as many students as possible and just enjoy your time in high school.”
Jackson said her parents have been extremely encouraging through this crisis. Although they have been sad about her missing out on her last few high school memories, they reminded Jackson to “not let it ruin my year and to stay hopeful.”
She said multiple people have encouraged her through these troubling times. A quote she read on social media by John Newton stands out: “How unspeakably wonderful to know that all of our concerns are held in the hands that bled for us.”
Jackson said, “I find this quote so encouraging because it reminds me of Christ’s love for us. We just have to trust in his timing and believe he will bring beauty through this tragedy.”
Central
Central Senior Maci Woods is also planning to attend MAC to complete her associate’s degree before transferring to SEMO to major in elementary education.
For Woods, her senior year was great. She was elected class president, named captain of the Rebel Rousers school dance team and crowned second runner-up for homecoming queen.
School is Woods’ “happy place.”
“I know everyone and it’s a familiar environment,” she said.
When she learned school would not be resuming this spring, Woods was devastated because she wouldn’t get to finish her senior year.
“It was hard seeing everything I had worked hard for slip through my fingers,” she said. “But as time went on, I realized that it’s a story I will get to tell later down the road and it’s definitely a story for the history books.”
The biggest disappointment for Woods was not being able to assist with Special Olympics. This was something she looked forward to every year.
“This was going to be my last year as a high school student and volunteering,” she said. “Seeing those kids so happy is what makes me so happy.”
When the school closure was announced, Woods texted her mom and said she was going to make the most out of the next three weeks.
At that point Woods had hope she and her classmates would finish out their senior year … at school. She wanted to “finish out school with her class and fit in some memories before we all go our separate ways.” She also wanted to get her diploma in the fieldhouse and be able to wear her dress to prom.
But when students learned they would not be returning, Woods was very upset. She was also worried that two huge milestones – prom and graduation – would not be held.
An unexpected surprise for Woods was the “adopt a senior” project on social media. She was adopted by Maria Sansoucie, Mandi Herzog and Katie Files who “went above and beyond” to make her feel so special.
Woods and her fellow Central seniors will graduate on June 25. Their prom was Saturday.
Through all of this, Woods said her family has been amazing. When they realized how hurt she was when her senior year abruptly ended, they threw her a graduation party and “did everything possible to make me feel special.”
Dena Hart and Stacey Easter also organized a senior parade for Central’s seniors which was a “huge hit.” Hart also met with City of Park Hills officials to get banners of the seniors hung along Main Street and around the high school.
“This was so cool,” said Woods. “Our community has been so sweet to us.”
She said the Class of 2020 has been through a lot.
“We were born right around 9/11, one of the worst days in America’s history,” she said, “and now we are trying to graduate in a pandemic. But if one class can do it, the class of 2020 can.”
Woods offered some advice to other high school seniors.
“Make something positive out of all the negative. The future may be unknown, but if we are hopeful, I’m sure something good can come out of all this mess.”
Bismarck
Bismarck Senior Payton Cole will be attending College of the Ozarks to study nursing.
Cole’s senior year was a flurry of activities and awards. She earned Elks Student of the Month and Missouri All-District Choir honors. She made many great memories with friends. There were field trips to Six Flags, the Holocaust museum and more.
Her favorite thing of all – softball – was something she enjoyed playing with her teammates.
“Softball was always so fun and I am sad I missed my senior season,” she said.
Cole had hoped classes would resume so the seniors could do their senior prank, go on their senior trip, and have prom and graduation.
“I was very sad,” she said. “I should have been making memories with my friends and teachers and enjoying the last days at school.”
Instead, she was “stuck at home” where she was not as motivated to fill out scholarship applications on her own.
In time, she learned to not get upset about being at school. Instead, she took the opportunity to focus on herself to better herself.
“No matter what happens, it is in God’s hands,” she said.
Bismarck’s graduation was Saturday. Prom is set for June 27.
St. Paul
Tatum Legan, a senior at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington, has been accepted to Missouri State University in Springfield where she will major in accounting.
Legan said her senior year was both exciting and eventful. She was named Student of the Month for the Elks lodge in December.
One thing she enjoyed was when her entire school closed for a day so students and staff could help a church camp in Fredericktown to ready their camp for winter. They assisted a group of older adults with cleaning cabins and restrooms, mowing, moving heavy items and more. The students were able to play the last couple of hours because they finished their work early.
“This was one of my favorite memories from this year because we got to come together as a school and serve others as well as growing closer together as a school family,” she said.
Legan said she was able to stay positive when her school was closed because she and all of her friends could communicate through texting and social media.
She recalled a last-minute chapel service that was held just before their school closing. During the service, they discussed and prayed about everything going on in their lives, community and country.
“That chapel service really helped me be more at peace about everything,” she said.
Legan said she was initially sad when her school closed. It was almost like not being able to see her sisters, brothers and parents for several weeks.
“A lot of the time we spend more time together at school than we do with our own families,” she said. “Even though our school was closed, I knew with my whole heart that my teachers and friends were still there for me whenever I needed them.”
She said regardless of the reason, her principal and teachers always made it a priority to tell them they were there for their students, regardless if the issue was school-related, family-related or faith-related.
“They are always here for us,” she said. “I found this very comforting because I think that is the one thing I will miss the most, the comfort of my friends and teachers.”
Early on, the seniors were told by Principal Andy Sherrill that “no matter what, we will have a graduation ceremony, even if it means we have to do it after we’ve all started college.”
Legan said in their small school, it’s a family with each and every class. “None of us are just numbers. So for our graduation, it is for the student but it is just as important to our teachers and families.”
“I know what’s been happening in our world is crazy,” she said, “and it can be scary thinking about the unknown of what might happen. But no matter what happens, I know my St. Paul family will always be there whenever and wherever for me!”
St. Paul’s prom is set for July 17 and graduation on July 19.
Arcadia Valley
Kirsten Day, a senior at Arcadia Valley, has been accepted at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, where she will major in recreation management.
As a senior, she earned several honors and recognition: Daughters of the American Revolution Citizen of the Year; second team all-conference and all district honors for volleyball; academic all-state honors for volleyball; co-captain and all-star team for basketball; lead role in spring play production; and more.
While her school was closed, Day especially missed practicing for the spring play and the all-star game and seeing her friends on a daily basis. She also missed many youth activities at her church.
One thing Day made sure to do was spend time with her family. Both of her older siblings no longer live at home so she is the last child living at home with her parents.
“I took this time to build a better relationship with my parents,” said Day. “Before long I will be leaving for college and I hope to leave them with a stronger bond than it was before.”
Her church also gave her a home-centered gospel study which has given her strength and hope during this time.
“It has also shaped my relationship with God and made it better,” she said.
The one thing Day most wanted was to walk across the school’s stage to receive her diploma after working hard for 13 long years.
“I hope that I get to celebrate my accomplishments with my fellow classmates and peers,” she said.
She and her senior classmates were able to do that on June 12. Her school went to great efforts to plan and organize a memorable outdoor ceremony for the graduates. They also had a unique baccalaureate drive-thru ceremony where Christians from the community came to pray for the graduates and wish them luck for their future.
Unfortunately, the district was not able to host a prom this year.
Through all the frustrations and disappointments, Day said her advice to other seniors is to “not give up hope.”
“Stay positive and take this time to lift up family members and spend time with your loved ones because before you know it, we will be gone for college,” she said.
Day said technology is also amazing and students should take advantage of it. “It may not be the same as physical social contact but due to social distancing you can text, call and video chat with those you don’t get to see.”
The best surprise for Day in recent weeks was when she learned she earned the William Edgar Scholarship. That money will help her pay tuition and “bring many blessings to me and my family.”
Through it all, Day said the seniors have received so much support from the community in numerous ways, including a parade where people were lined up along Main Street to cheer for the graduates.
“They let us know they were proud of us,” she said, “and that meant so much.”
Day also received numerous cards and gift baskets from her church and Arcadia Valley communities.
“I have support from family by receiving cards of encouragement and some were able to come see me walk at graduation,” she said. “My parents were there with me every step of the way and have always supported me in all my accomplishments. They have also encouraged me to find the blessings in this experience that I’ve gone through.”
Kingston
Kingston K-14 senior Gracie Coleman is planning to attend St. Louis Community College-Forest Park to study mortuary science. She is the first in her family to attend college.
Coleman completed an awesome senior season of playing volleyball and was in the A+ program. January was such a memorable time for her when she was crowned homecoming queen, accepted into the college she wanted and had just been given the opportunity to intern for her career.
Area schools closed not long after that. That meant Coleman and her classmates missed out on many Kingston traditions including the Powder Puff and Powder Buff game, the senior trip, and more.
“Our class was so worried about the future plans such as prom and graduation,” she said. “We weren’t able to spend time with our classmates and see each other in the halls and watch other seniors accomplish things that they have worked so hard for.”
Coleman said it wasn’t easy to stay positive but it was the best thing she could try to do. She checked on her classmates, spent time with her family and hoped for the best to come. She worked on her art and tried to keep her mind off of the “what if’s.”
“My teachers and staff and superintendent have been a great help,” she said. “They sent out food for all kids and made sure to let us know they were only an email away.”
Coleman said her class grew close this year, more than they ever thought possible. She and most of the seniors have attended Kingston since the first day of kindergarten.
All along, Coleman said the biggest accomplishment for her would be to put on her cap and gown and walk across the stage. Her family and friends have been waiting for this just as much as she had.
“Kingston is a second home for us and we have all shed a few tears about the situation,” she said. “We were all still hoping for a graduation and a prom and that all of my classmates hang in this together.”
She was ready for everyone to finally say “we did it and to have a sigh of relief.”
“It broke my heart to take a huge toll on all of us,” Coleman said.
Through it all, she has had plenty of support.
“My mom has been my best supporter,” she said. “She has told me ever since I was so young to keep pushing forward no matter what. She has told me she wishes more than anything that she could change the way my senior year has been going, but the situation was out of her control.”
She said her dad had also been praying for the Class of 2020.
Coleman said, “After graduation, they say it’s when the ‘real world’ hits, but I think the Class of 2020 has been experiencing the real world since 9/11. We are a strong class and I believe with all my heart we will get through all of this.”
She concluded: “Keep your head up. I know it’s hard but we are all in this together. And I can promise you, you’re not alone.”
Coleman and her classmates were to graduate Saturday.
To these 12 spectacular seniors featured here – and to all of the Parkland’s Class of 2020 seniors – follow these wise words from Henry David Thoreau: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.”
