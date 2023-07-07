The five counties of the Parkland convicted felony offenders in circuit court in the last two months. Iron, Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington counties convicted seven offenders with a combined 13 felonies.

James Edward Bone III, 24, of Cadet, pled guilty to two separate felonies on May 15 in Washington County. Bone was convicted of possession of controlled substances, which is a class D felony, and delivery of a controlled substance, which is a class C felony. As part of the plea agreement, Bone received five years of supervised probation and must pay court costs.

On June 5 in Ste. Genevieve County, Robyn Michael Michalsen, 42, pled guilty to domestic assault and resisting arrest. The domestic assault resulted in a felony conviction; the resisting arrest conviction is a misdemeanor. Michalesen received a seven-year suspended execution of sentence to be served as five years of supervised probation for the felony and credit for time served (four days) for the misdemeanor.

Madison County Circuit Court accepted a plea agreement on June 1 from Larry Ray Green Jr., 35, of Marble Hill, for felony Burglary. Green is already incarcerated at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre for convictions of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Those earlier convictions stem from charges out of Bollinger County.

Jackie William Banks, 50, was a multi-county offender. In Iron County, Banks was convicted of the class C felony of delivery of a controlled substance on May 3 and was sentenced to 10 years. On June 6, Banks was convicted of felony manufacturing of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance in St. Francois County. All three convictions will run concurrently.

St. Francois County’s docket was a bit lengthier, with three more offenders convicted. Reggie Lee McCarver Jr., 41, of Park Hills, was convicted of felony stealing and felony possession of burglary tools on June 6. McCarver received a six-year sentence for stealing and a four-year sentence for possession. The sentences are to run concurrently with an existing 10-year sentence. A criminal history of McCarver on Missouri Case Net shows numerous convictions for a wide variety of offenses.

David Joseph Allen, 29, of Fredericktown, pled guilty to two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon on June 16. On each felony count, Allen will serve five years of concurrently running supervised probation.

Keith Echols, 34, an inmate of the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC), was convicted of violence to an employee of the DOC on June 20. Echols pled guilty to charges that stemmed from an incident in the Farmington Correctional Facility in 2021 and received a 10-year suspended execution of sentence, to be served through five years of supervised probation.