 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

$137,000 Club Keno prize won in Ste. Genevieve

  • 0
Missouri Lottery
Missouri Lottery

A Missouri Lottery Keno ticket purchased for a Nov. 5 drawing at Country Mart, 180 Plaza Dr. in Ste. Genevieve, has won a lucky player a $137,000 prize.

The 8-spot ticket with Double Bulls-Eye matched all eight numbers drawn, plus both the Bulls-Eye and Double Bulls-Eye numbers, meaning the ticket holder won a $125,000 base prize. In addition to this base prize, the 8-spot progressive jackpot was also won by matching all eight spots, increasing the total prize won by $12,000. Progressive jackpot prizes are an automatic feature for 6-, 7- and 8-spot Club Keno tickets.

This is the Lottery’s largest Keno prize won so far in 2021, topping the previous highest prize of $135,000, which was won in August in St. Charles.

While Club Keno tickets are available for purchase at social venues such as restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, the game is also available at any Lottery Draw Games retailer, including convenience and grocery stores.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Ste. Genevieve won more than $2.7 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $255,000 in sales commission and bonuses, and an additional $198,000 of appropriated Lottery proceeds supported Ste. Genevieve educational programs. For a list of how these funds were used, visit MOLottery.com

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC board discusses locks, vaping

NC board discusses locks, vaping

The North County school board discussed vaping challenges and door locks, and approved the district’s fiscal year 2020-21 audit during its mee…

Pastor Reese: 'How Blessed We Are'

Pastor Reese: 'How Blessed We Are'

Isn’t it amazing how bad news most often comes at night? Those dreaded phone calls that make our stomachs churn. I got one of those on the nig…

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Omicron variant found in 20 countries, not US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News